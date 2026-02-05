Tau heads to China to secure duty-free access for South African exports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau

Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau will travel to China from Thursday to Saturday to sign the China–Africa Economic Partnership Agreement, granting South African exports duty-free access to the Chinese market, his office said.

South Africa is seeking to boost exports amid a tariff row with the US, its second-largest bilateral trading partner after China.

US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on South African exports to the US in August, the highest rate in sub-Saharan Africa.

Tau’s trip to China “comes at a time when South Africa is pursuing an objective of market diversification and export growth”, his office said on Thursday.

Tau will also meet Chinese companies interested in investing in South Africa during his visit.

Reuters