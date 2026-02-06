Sassa suspends 70,000 grants as oversight tightens verification drive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has suspended about 70,000 social grants after beneficiaries failed to comply with statutory review and life-certification requirements.

The suspensions are part of an accelerated nationwide grant review process aimed at confirming continued eligibility and reducing leakage in the social assistance system. Sassa provided the update on Thursday during a briefing on the progress of its 2025/26 review programme, which the agency says is legally required and closely monitored by National Treasury.

Briefing the media, Sassa CEO Themba Matlou said the review process was guided by the Social Assistance Act and associated regulations, which require the agency to regularly confirm that beneficiaries still qualify for support.

He said the process was being implemented under specific conditions set by the National Treasury, including stricter income verification, biometric checks, inter-agency data matching and quarterly reporting.

Matlou said Sassa had significantly expanded its data-matching arrangements with Sars, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, credit bureaus, banks and other government departments to identify beneficiaries whose circumstances may have changed since they were approved for grants. These checks include income verification, employment status, duplication across state systems and cases where beneficiaries may no longer qualify, such as incarceration or undisclosed earnings.

According to Sassa, about 28-million people receive social grants each month, representing close to 45% of the population. For the 2025/26 financial year, the agency plans to complete 420,000 grant reviews. By the third quarter, almost 400,000 beneficiaries had already been notified to present themselves for review. About 240,000 reviews have been completed to date, with about 70,000 grants suspended after beneficiaries failed to respond.

Sassa said data-matching exercises have flagged large groups of beneficiaries for further assessment. These include 495,296 beneficiaries identified through Sars income verification, 162,574 through NSFAS data, and a further 291,581 through government payroll systems. Beneficiaries identified through these processes are required to present themselves for review and disclosure, failing which their grants may be suspended.

Matlou said the review process has already resulted in significant savings, estimated at about R44m a month, or roughly R0.5bn a year. He said these savings help protect the sustainability of the social assistance system and ensure that limited public funds are directed to people who genuinely qualify for support.

The briefing also outlined operational changes introduced by Sassa to support the review process. These include compulsory biometric enrolment for all new grant applications, targeted life certification for identified beneficiary groups, and the rollout of a self-service portal that allows beneficiaries to complete certain verification processes remotely. Matlou said these measures were intended to reduce fraud, improve efficiency and ease pressure on local offices.

Sassa stressed grants are not cancelled automatically. Beneficiaries are given up to 90 days, with multiple notices, to comply with review requirements before a grant can lapse. Suspension follows a failure to respond, not immediate termination.

The agency has also introduced a fourth payment date in the monthly cycle as an alert mechanism for beneficiaries who miss payments during the first three days and may not have received review notifications due to outdated contact details.

In a statement issued on Thursday, portfolio committee on social development chair Bridget Masango said the committee had taken note of Sassa’s update and supported the principle of regular grant reviews to protect public funds. She stressed, however, that the process must be applied fairly and must not result in eligible beneficiaries being unfairly excluded.

Masango said the committee was concerned about implementation risks, including whether beneficiaries receive clear and timely communication, whether Sassa offices have sufficient capacity to manage increased demand, and whether vulnerable groups such as the elderly, rural residents and those without digital access are adequately supported.

She cautioned that while modernisation measures may improve efficiency, they should not create barriers to access. The committee, she said, would closely monitor the rollout of self-service platforms and expects Sassa to intensify outreach and public communication.

Masango said the committee would continue to exercise oversight and engage further with Sassa and the National Treasury to ensure that social grants remain sustainable, credible and accessible to those who qualify.

Business Day