Search for new Sars commissioner runs into headwinds

The hunt for a new tax commissioner has run into headwinds, with the selection panel requesting additional candidates beyond the initial applicant pool, according to finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

Chaired by former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, the committee has conducted interviews but asked the National Treasury to provide more names, including those of headhunted prospects.

Speaking to reporters on an oversight visit to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) headquarters with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Godongwana said a new commissioner is likely to be appointed by month’s end.

When the Nene panel “looked at the interviews of 19 people, they thought that one person was outstanding … They proposed further headhunting to me so that the interview process should be balanced. We think that by the end of February we will have a new commissioner,” said Godongwana.

Deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu features among those being evaluated, Treasury insiders told Business Day. Identifying external candidates who combine technical tax expertise with the political sophistication the role demands has posed challenges.

“The appointment of a Sars commissioner is the prerogative of the president of the republic, and the president has delegated the administration of the recruitment process to the minister of finance via a presidential minute,” the National Treasury said in an emailed response.

“The selection process will include technical assessments to evaluate candidates’ relevant competencies, and all shortlisted candidates will undergo comprehensive personnel suitability checks and security vetting.”

Maintaining momentum from the agency’s rehabilitation looms large in succession planning.

Outgoing commissioner Edward Kieswetter restored Sars’ credibility and strengthened compliance after years of institutional erosion. Whoever takes over will inherit pressure to preserve revenue collection improvements that underpin the government’s fiscal consolidation strategy.

Speaking during the oversight visit on Thursday, Kieswetter said his tenure at the helm of the revenue collector should be a model for rescuing compromised state entities, adding Sars has emerged from governance collapse exposed by the Nugent commission of inquiry in 2019, building what he called long-term institutional resilience.

Kieswetter is scheduled to leave his position in April. He was appointed in May 2019 for a five-year term. In 2024, Ramaphosa extended his contract by two years to allow time for finding a replacement.

Kieswetter’s appointment coincided with the release of the inquiry’s damning findings. The findings , which had eroded public confidence and dragged down performance at the revenue collection agency.

“When, through your intervention, this leadership chapter began in 2019, Sars emerged from a period of institutional breakdown that tested the very foundations of governance, integrity and public confidence,” he told Sars employees on Thursday during Ramaphosa’s oversight visit to the entity’s headquarters.

Central to the recovery was the commissioner’s uncompromising focus on ethical leadership. This meant dismantling compromised structures, taking legal action to recover misappropriated funds, and reinstating capabilities that had been shuttered, including units focused on large businesses, high-wealth individuals and illicit financial flows.

Key achievements include consistent revenue growth, improved compliance and significant fraud detection through AI, preventing billions in unlawful outflows. Employee engagement and public trust have risen with Sars receiving multiple awards for innovation and excellence.