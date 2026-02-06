What South Africans need to hear from the president at Sona 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africans are struggling to buy even the basics. Hope is high that Sona will announce plans for tangible relief, says Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets.

As the nation prepares for this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona), the president will highlight achievements, flag challenges, and outline interventions for the coming financial year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new year message is one of reflection, resolve, and hope — perhaps the most significant being resolve, because without government determination to turn things around for the people, hope fades fast and reflection is pointless.

“When the president addresses 65-million South Africans next Thursday February 12, the nation will be listening with the hope that he has heard the voices of the ordinary [people],” says Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets. “And that he will be announcing firm plans to take concrete action in their best interest, in the context of the difficulties they are facing financially and the debilitating cost-of-living crisis.”

The state of the consumer should be government’s priority right now, he says, as these are the hardworking taxpayers who currently carry the economy on their backs.

Roets points out what he believes are the key concerns for South Africans — and what he hopes Ramaphosa will address.

Cost-of-living relief

There is a need for immediate, tangible relief measures from the impact of inflation on everyday prices of essential goods and services, such as food, electricity, fuel and water.

Escalating prices have forced many households to spend a large share of their incomes on basics, with low-income families especially struggling to afford necessities like food, utilities and transport.

2025 was one of toughest years yet for South Africans from all walks of life, and the escalating cost of living has locked millions of citizens into a debt cycle they have no escape from — Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets

A stark reminder of this was shared most recently by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group in their Household Affordability Index of December 2025. It said the calculated amount for essentials — comprising transport and electricity — accounted for a staggering 60.4% of a basic worker’s wage, drawing attention to the dire circumstances facing low-income earners.

The latest Transunion Consumer Pulse Study (Q3 2025) says 36% of consumers expect to be unable to pay at least one of their current bills or loans in full.

At the top of the list of their concerns is the impact of price increases, specifically for groceries (82%), utilities (60%), fuel for cars (52%) and medical care (52%).

Water and sanitation

Failing water infrastructure and management impacts municipalities and the nation’s water supply. The latest crisis to hit Knysna on the Garden Route, where water supply is now at critical levels, highlights just how serious the issue is.

With the main Akkerkloof Dam now registering below 20% capacity, leaving roughly 10-15 days of water supply, a local disaster has been declared, with Level 4 restrictions prohibiting all outdoor water use, as infrastructure failures, vandalism, and low rainfall threaten ‘Day Zero’.

The debt burden

The latest data from the National Credit Regulator (NCR) shows that SA consumers held about R2.43-trillion in outstanding credit as of Q1 2025, with mortgages, credit facilities and unsecured loans contributing substantially to household liabilities.

Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets discusses the financial strains faced by SA households. (Debt Rescue)

A recent Debt Rescue survey found that 87% of consumers polled currently feel worried, extremely stressed and anxious, or completely overwhelmed by their financial situation going into 2026.

“2025 was one of toughest years yet for South Africans from all walks of life, and the escalating cost of living has locked millions of citizens into a debt cycle they have no escape from,” says Roets.

The latest findings from the TransUnion Consumer Credit Index show that debt absorbs nearly two-thirds of household income, with national household debt remaining elevated at about 62.7% of disposable income.

Job creation and economic growth

With 2025 economic growth doing little to alleviate the unemployment rate, Sona 2026 should focus on practical policies to reach higher, sustainable growth. With SA’s youth unemployment among the highest in the world (58.5%), specific, actionable strategies for youth job creation, rather than just promising general growth, are crucial.

In his November 2025 medium-term budget speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana set out a promise to grow the economy faster to strengthen public finances and to improve life for all South Africans.

Actionable measurable plans

The president needs to announce that government is moving from promises to delivery, and hope is high that this transition will take place, particularly with local government elections on the horizon.

There is no doubt that South Africans are in deep trouble. What the nation needs is a plan to dig them out. All eyes are on Ramaphosa to announce the way out at the Sona this year.

This article was sponsored by Debt Rescue.