China condemns Islamabad mosque attack, pledges support for Pakistan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People gather to attend the funeral of victims after the suicide explosion at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

China condemned an attack on a Shi’ite mosque in Islamabad, pledging support on Sunday for the Pakistan government’s efforts to “maintain national security and stability”.

China is “deeply shocked” by Friday’s attack, the foreign ministry said.

An attacker opened fire at the gates of the mosque before setting off a suicide bomb and killing at least 31 people in the deadliest attack of its sort in Pakistan’s capital in more than a decade.

Reuters