Kohler-Barnard pushes back against allegations of leaking intelligence information

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard has told parliament’s ad hoc committee probing alleged corruption in the criminal justice system she could not have leaked classified crime intelligence material because the joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI) did not exist when the information first appeared in the public domain.

“I cannot be part of a cover-up,” she said.

Kohler-Barnard appeared before the committee to respond to claims by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that she unlawfully disclosed details of a R22.7m property allegedly acquired using crime intelligence funds. She told MPs the information had already been reported publicly before the JSCI was established.

“I believe he thought I was a leak from the JSCI,” she said, noting the JSCI “did not even exist at that stage; it was established only on April 1. All of this happened way before that”. She added: “I have no idea how the information about the hotel came to be in the newspapers.”

Asked whether Mkhwanazi had contacted her to clarify his understanding before making the allegation, Kohler-Barnard said he had not. “No, he has my phone number. He could have asked me beforehand, but he chose not to.”

No, [Mkhwanazi] has my phone number. He could have asked me beforehand, but he chose not to. — Dianne Kohler-Barnard

She also addressed the management of crime intelligence funds and the so-called secret services account, saying attempts to impose oversight had revealed procurement irregularities.

Officers who questioned the handling of the account were subsequently removed from their positions. “The handling of it [the slush fund] has been extremely difficult, and anyone who has tried to get it under control is booted out,” she said.

Her evidence concluded the committee’s public participation hearings, which also included testimony from whistle-blowers, former and serving police officers, and members of the public.

Former South African Police Service (SAPS) employee and whistle-blower Patricia Mashale told the committee she had been reporting corruption in the police since 2008 and denied influencing now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s decision to disband the political killings task team. Mashale supported Mkhwanazi’s broader allegations, saying corruption extended beyond the SAPS.

“When Mkhwanazi said there was corruption in the NPA and the judiciary, he was right. I have evidence of that, especially in the Free State,” she said. Mashale did not present documentary evidence in an open session but said she will submit supporting material through appropriate channels.

Former deputy national commissioner for crime detection Sindile Mfazi. Picture: (Supplied)

Former crime intelligence officer Pilasande Dotyeni alleged that senior SAPS officials were involved in the death of former deputy national commissioner for crime detection Sindile Mfazi in 2021. Dotyeni told MPs that Mfazi died while investigating the secret services account in connection with R1.6bn in Covid-related personal protective equipment expenditure.

“There are people who know, and I will point this committee in the right direction,” Dotyeni said, adding further disclosures should be made in a formal investigative process because of security concerns.

The committee also heard evidence from three serving SAPS officers — Col Darius Ramolobe, Capt Edwin Malatjie and Capt Samuel Ramalepe — who testified about alleged criminal conduct at the SAPS forensic science laboratory.

They said they reported theft of exhibits, irregular procurement and maladministration and were subsequently told by suspended deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya to apologise to former forensic services head Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane if they wanted their careers to progress.

Ramalepe said the proposal was rejected and requests for meeting minutes and internal investigation reports were not met. The officers told the committee they escalated the matter to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

Public submissions included testimony from Pheladi Matjaola, who told MPs she believed she had been subjected to prolonged cyber surveillance and harassment. Matjaola said police seized her electronic devices in 2021, and they had not been returned.

She alleged ongoing interception of job applications and tracking of her movements and said the situation had forced her to remove her child from boarding school for safety reasons. “I am a cybercrime victim, and my human rights are being violated,” she said.

Committee members questioned the relevance of her submission to the committee’s mandate, and chair Soviet Lekganyane said aspects of her testimony will be referred to the police for assessment.

The hearings took place against a procedural dispute over the committee’s attempt to subpoena forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan and business person Brown Mogotsi. National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza declined to authorise the subpoenas, citing the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament & Provincial Legislatures Act.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the committee had not demonstrated that either witness had refused to appear without sufficient cause and noted both had engaged the committee virtually while raising security concerns. “The issuing of a summons is a serious legal measure and must remain an act of last resort,” Mothapo said.

The committee is expected to hold further hearings after an internal housekeeping meeting and has confirmed receipt of a draft affidavit from Lt-Gen Francina Vuma for consideration.