POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cape Town to host Sona and Mining Indaba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the state of the nation address in Cape Town this week. Picture:

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline the government’s key policy priorities, achievements and challenges for the year ahead when he delivers the state of the nation address (Sona) at a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

The department of trade, industry & competition, in partnership with the departments of mineral & petroleum resources, and water & sanitation, on Monday are expected to host a joint Mining Indaba investment forum at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Held under the theme “Building Critical Minerals Value Chains in South Africa”, the forum aims to showcase South Africa’s critical minerals investment proposition and highlight bankable, investor-ready projects across the value chain.

Land reform & rural development minister Mzwanele Nyhontso. Picture: (Jairus Mmutle)

Land reform & rural development minister Mzwanele Nyhontso and his deputy, Nonceba Mhlauli, are this week set to engage land reform stakeholders in the Free State in what the department says are efforts aimed at accelerating land reform, strengthening security of tenure and supporting beneficiaries towards sustainable land use and inclusive rural development.

On Monday, the ministers are scheduled for an engagement with land reform beneficiaries, and the programme will include the handover of title deeds. On Tuesday, Nyhontso and Mhlauli will meet communal property associations (CPAs). During the meeting, the CPAs are expected to “present their experiences, challenges and opportunities in managing communal land for the benefit of communities”.

“These engagements reaffirm government’s commitment to meaningful land reform [and] improved rural livelihoods, and ensuring that land reform beneficiaries and communal institutions are empowered, supported and sustainable,” the department said in a statement.

The Madlanga commission resumes hearings in Pretoria this week after testimony that senior police official Brig Rachel Matjeng received R338,000 from alleged crime boss Vusimuzi Matlala after he was awarded a R350m police tender.

Read: R5m budget set for task team probing police corruption

The townships of Mamelodi and Nellmapius in Tshwane are set to experience water supply challenges on Sunday and Monday due to Rand Water’s planned maintenance activity on the Hatherley Water Meter.

“During this period, Rand Water will replace the existing water meter to ensure improved efficiency and reliability of the water supply network,” the metro said.

The work is expected to take 14 hours, from 6pm on Sunday to 8am on Monday.

On Tuesday, parliament’s portfolio committee on communications & digital technologies is to be briefed by the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (Nemisa), Sentech, Broadband Infraco (BBI), the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) and the Universal Service and Access Fund (USAF) on their first- and second-quarter performance and expenditure reports for 2025/26.

The department of forestry, fisheries & the environment is set to brief its portfolio committee on its first- and second-quarter reports for 2025/26.

On Wednesday, the portfolio committee on defence & military veterans is set to receive a presentation on public submissions for the Defence Amendment Bill and Military Discipline Supplementary Measures Amendment Bill.

On Friday, the joint standing committee on financial management of parliament will be briefed on the readiness of the Nieuwmeester Dome for handover. The refurbished dome is a R31.7m temporary, air-conditioned structure located in the Nieuwmeester parking lot near parliament in Cape Town, designed to serve as a secure, functional venue for National Assembly sittings during the reconstruction of the parliament building.

The joint standing committee on defence in the National Assembly will be briefed by academia on a primary study of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployments and related challenges.