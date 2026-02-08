SA to withdraw troops from UN mission in DRC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (Monusco) peacekeepers patrol areas affected by the recent attacks by M23 rebels fighters near Rangira in North Kivu in the east of the DRC.

SA has announced it will withdraw its troops from the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco), ending nearly three decades of continuous peacekeeping in the conflict-wracked country.

The presidency said in a statement the decision was driven by the need to “consolidate and realign the resources of the South African National Defence Force” after 27 years of support for UN peacekeeping efforts in the DRC.

According to the presidency, President Cyril Ramaphosa communicated the decision during a telephone conversation with UN secretary-general António Guterres on January 12.

“President Ramaphosa indicated that South Africa’s unilateral withdrawal decision from Monusco is influenced by the need to consolidate and realign the resources of the South African National Defence Force, following 27 years of South Africa’s support to UN peacekeeping efforts in the DRC,” the statement said.

The presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa had formally informed Guterres of South Africa’s intention to withdraw its contribution of soldiers from the mission.

South Africa is currently among the top ten troop-contributing countries to Monusco with more than 700 soldiers deployed in the DRC in support of the mission’s peacekeeping mandate.

Monusco was established by the UN Security Council in 1999 initially to support the Lusaka Ceasefire Agreement.

“With persistent conflict in the DRC, the mission has evolved with a mandate to protect civilians, humanitarian personnel and human rights defenders under imminent threat of physical violence and to support the DRC government in stabilisation and peace-consolidation efforts,” the presidency said.

The government said it would work closely with the UN to finalise timelines and withdrawal modalities, with the process expected to be completed before the end of 2026.

Ramaphosa also welcomed the appreciation expressed by the UN secretary-general regarding South Africa’s decision.

Despite the withdrawal, the presidency emphasised that South Africa would continue to maintain close bilateral relations with the DRC and remained committed to supporting regional and multilateral peace initiatives through the Sadc, the AU and the UN.

