Space42 launches new satellite service in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Communication & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi has notched a win for his satellite communications agenda with the launch of Space42’s Thuraya service in South Africa.

While the minister has a number of items fighting for attention such as increasing investment in communications infrastructure, satellites have become a cornerstone of his agenda.

The minister’s push to get Elon Musk’s Starlink in South Africa has generated many headlines, even creating a rift with his oversight committee in parliament.

Whatever the motivation, Malatsi is on the side of plugging connectivity gaps — particularly in far-flung parts of the country — using satellite technology.

Last week part of this mission was helped by Space42 launching Thuraya 4.

The rollout of the Thuraya-4 satellite specifically emphasises “mission-critical” reliability for industries where communication is a matter of safety and continuity, such as military and defence. As such the company is targeting energy, mining, maritime, civil government and humanitarian operations in the country.

Even then, the company’s Equatys partnership with Viasat will allow for direct smartphone connections in time.

During a launch event in Johannesburg, Malatsi said the launch fits into the country’s digital economy masterplan and digital transformation roadmap.

He said the work showcased by Space42, including its geospatial intelligence platform and the Foresight Constellation, “reflects the kind of capability that can strengthen national planning and regional co-operation”.

“Satellite and space-based technologies form part of this broader digital ecosystem and can support our national priorities of universal connectivity, capable government, sovereignty and economic participation.”

For now the company is still drumming up interest. It will need to get the green light from regulators to operate, something it hopes to do later this year.

Satellite and space-based technologies form part of this broader digital ecosystem and can support our national priorities of universal connectivity, capable government, sovereignty and economic participation — Solly Malatsi, communication & digital technologies minister

It makes sense then that the launch event was attended by Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) chair Mothibi Ramusi and delegates from the Boarder Management Authority, defence department, South African Air Force and other government entities.

According to Icasa’s ICT report for 2024, there are 13,667 satellite broadband subscriptions in South Africa, which translates to less than 2% of more than 903,000 wireless broadband subscriptions.

Sulaiman Al Ali, chief commercial officer at Space42, said, “We want to be in the AI geo intel game. We want to be one of the leading players when it comes to these capabilities. This is when you use the AI power to benefit from all the Earth observation capabilities that you have.”

He believes the direct-to-device service will be a big card for their company.

“One of the most important and [most talked about] in the satellite industry is direct-to-device. We decided and defined our path to have a constellation that will be providing a non-terrestrial network and we want to be a leading partner when it comes to these capabilities,” said Al Ali, who is also CEO of Thuraya.

Space42 is the United Arab Emirate’s national space technology company, operating in satellite communications, geospatial intelligence and advanced technologies. The company has more than 20 years of presence in Africa, providing satellite connectivity to remote regions and supporting critical infrastructure.

The group is a result of the 2024 merger of Bayanat, a geospatial data analytics company, and satellite communications provider Yahsat.

Yahsat has been active in South Africa for more than a decade through satellite broadband partnerships with players such as Telkom.

Thuraya, established in 1997, is the group’s mobile satellite services arm. It is the UAE’s first national satellite operator serving more than 150 countries across energy, maritime, humanitarian and government sectors.

The group’s new satellite extends coverage to South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia, which means it has achieved complete African continent coverage for the first time.