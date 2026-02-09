Joburg denies billing glitch claims, blames misleading social media posts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Braamfontein, in the inner city of Joburg.

Story audio is generated using AI

The City of Johannesburg has denied claims that customers’ municipal payments were not reflecting on their statements and blamed “misleading” social media posts for the concern.

“The city would like to clarify that these claims are incorrect. Payments made through official city channels continue to be processed and reflected on customer accounts,” said Joburg’s group finance communications director, Kgamanyane Maphologela.

The city also notes allegations that customers with up-to-date accounts may be disconnected due to these issues. “This is not the case.

“Customers whose accounts are in good standing are not subjected to credit control disconnections, in line with the city’s credit control policy. Residents are encouraged to rely on verified city communication platforms and to exercise caution when engaging with unconfirmed information circulating online, as such messages may cause unnecessary concern.”

Business Day reported in 2024 that South Africa’s richest metro, the country’s economic and financial hub, had been dogged by a problematic billing system since 2009, resulting in late bills, incorrect billing, lost credit notes, non-corresponding meter numbers and other inaccuracies.

However, Maphologela maintained then that “there is no billing crisis”.

Business Day has seen a WhatsApp message from Joburg’s ward 101 councillor Ralph Bittau, in which he alludes to a “payment mess happening now” and states that all municipal payments since January 19 were not showing on accounts. He said from February 2, customer service centres were not accepting payments.

‘Completely down’

Bittau said the metro’s E-Venus and MCR systems were “completely down”.

“E-Venus [is the] City of Johannesburg’s payment system (that takes your money), [and] MCR [is the] billing system (tracks what you owe). E-Venus and MCR aren’t talking to each other anymore. So even though you paid, your account doesn’t show it. It’s like the cashier took your money, but the accountant doesn’t know about it. That’s why billing is a mess right now,” Bittau said.

However, Maphologela said customer service centres remained operational and continued to accept payments as usual.

“These centres remain a trusted option for residents who prefer in-person services. The city remains committed to providing secure and reliable payment systems and will continue to keep customers informed through official communication channels,” he said.

Maphologela said customers could make payments through the following approved channels:

• EasyPay (Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Checkers and other retailers)

• Debit orders

• Direct bank deposits

• ATMs

• Internet and cellphone banking

• SA Post Office

• e-Joburg Portal

• City of Johannesburg customer service centres

DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said, “I believe there was an internal memo indicating there is a challenge; however, we were advised that these have now been resolved.

“We are an evidence-based decision-making party, and in the absence of any further evidence that this is the case, we really cannot comment further.”