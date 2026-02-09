SA airlines navigate IFP suspensions amid staff shortages

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ongoing challenges with suspended instrument flight procedures (IFPs) plus staff shortages at Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) continue to plague airlines, which are incurring additional fuel costs as a result.

In July 2024, ATNS suspended 326 IFPs. Some have been reinstated, but, in the meantime, others had to be suspended because they could not be revalidated before they expired. On February 8, 209 IFPs reflected as suspended, including at SA’s largest airports.

“The unavailability of numerous crucial IFPs and the lack of sufficient operations staff at ATNS are a major headache for all airlines. ATNS has resorted to curtailing the number of aircraft movements in Johannesburg’s airspace at any given time to ensure that their available controllers are not overwhelmed,” Airlink CEO De Villiers Engelbrecht said.

“As a result, Airlink incurs over R10m in extra fuel burn, on average, per month — between R15m and R20m a month when considering the additional maintenance and crew productivity costs.”

According to Engelbrecht, airlines have no mechanisms to recoup these losses from ATNS. He is also concerned about “the continued deterioration of South Africa’s aviation infrastructure”.

Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer of FlySafair, said, “The broader aviation ecosystem needs to be strengthened, including reinforcing key institutions like ATNS and Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), ensuring long-term fuel stability, and co-ordinated stakeholder focus for sustainable growth.”

Miles van der Molen, founder and CEO of CemAir, is also concerned about “capacity constraints” at ATNS.

Mphilo Dlamini, head of corporate affairs and communications at ATNS, told Business Day that about 70% of the temporarily withdrawn IFPs have been restored and did not affect flight operations during the festive season.

“All airports continued to have operational IFPs on at least one of the predominantly used runways,” Dlamini said. He denied “widespread capacity constraints”, but said sometimes “ATNS implements traffic management measures in line with international air traffic management standards and its safety management systems”.

As for infrastructure, he says ATNS remains committed to the replacement and upgrade thereof. Furthermore, it will “ensure strict adherence to approved slot allocations to safeguard fairness and system integrity”.

Aviation expert Linden Birns of Plane Talking said it was important to recognise “there is movement in the right direction by ATNS” despite the large suspended IFP backlog. He said he was glad to see ATNS advertising to fill vacant operational positions, though it was still unclear to what extent the South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) could recognise applicants with overseas training and work experience.

“Filling the vacancies and reinstating the suspended IFPs are essential to efficient and safe operations in the country,” Birns said.

‘Race to the bottom’

Airlink’s Engelbrecht said consumers are spoilt for choice in the domestic market and some routes arguably have overcapacity, which “could trigger a race to the bottom to fill seats at sub-economic fares and players exiting the market”.

“In real terms, airfares in South Africa are among the lowest in the world. It’s the statutory charges, levies and taxes that the government imposes that drive up ticket prices,” Engelbrecht said.

South African Airways (SAA) saw increased passenger volumes and a good performance in the regional African market. The airline’s 2024/2025 results show a R30m profit. In 2026 it will focus on “operational stabilisation and enhancing customer experience through strengthened regional connectivity and seamless global partnerships”, according to group CEO John Lamola.

FlySafair carried more than one-million passengers in December, and Gordon said it will continue with “measured expansion and assessing opportunities”.

Cilliers Jordaan, chief commercial officer at Lift, said consumers are often booking closer to departure and prioritising flexibility. “We will continue investment in customer experience, operational resilience and brand differentiation. We have a number of initiatives in the pipeline,” Jordaan said.

CemAir’s Van der Molen said the airline had a strong festive season, and the Garden Route continued a strong showing. “We added significant capacity in 2025 and will continue in 2026, mostly outside of South Africa,” Van der Molen said.

Business Day