Labour movements demand end to austerity in Sona

Labour movements have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond decisively to the country’s socioeconomic crises dogging the working class, when he delivers the state of the nation address (Sona) at Cape Town’s city hall on Thursday.

National Council of Trade Unions (NCTU) general secretary Narius Moloto said the Sona must focus on improving the cost of living and wages, creating decent work, addressing the energy crisis and just transition, and corruption and accountability.

“Fiscal discipline cannot mean permanent wage restraint for workers while corruption and waste continue to drain public resources … austerity has weakened service delivery and undermined collective bargaining,” Moloto said.

“SA must rebuild the capacity of the state and stabilise SOEs without shifting the cost onto workers … corruption is not a victimless crime — it destroys jobs, collapses institutions and erodes public trust.”

Business Leadership South Africa said last week that the country’s reform agenda remained on a positive trajectory, showing measurable progress across economic, criminal justice and governance streams.

The government launched Operation Vulindlela, a joint initiative between the Presidency and the Treasury, in October 2020, in a bid to accelerate structural reform to drive rapid, inclusive economic growth, job creation and improved service delivery.

Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks said the Sona and the government’s plans for the year must be anchored on tackling “our dangerously high unemployment rate of 42.4% and sluggish 1% economic growth, entrenched levels of poverty and inequality, and endemic crime and corruption”.

The federation welcomed progress in overcoming load-shedding, and said that fundamental to making electricity affordable was for all consumers to be moved to prepaid electricity billing as well as “decisively dealing with the R100bn municipal debt, corruption and other acts of criminality, wasteful expenditure and enabling Eskom to enter the renewable energy space”.

“Decisive turnaround plans need to be actioned for struggling state-owned enterprises, in particular Denel, the SABC, Post Office and Postbank, which continue to struggle under incompetent and weak management,” Parks said.

“The deteriorating state of many municipalities must ring alarm bells and be met with decisive action, in particular to remove corrupt leaders, restore municipal services and ensure that workers’ salaries and third-party deductions are paid.”

SA is set to hold local government elections later this year.

“Interventions must be extended to all struggling and dysfunctional municipalities, and the new municipal funding model expedited,” said Parks. “Eskom, Sanral and the department of water and sanitation must be brought in to ensure the delivery of essential services and infrastructure, and the capacitation of dysfunctional municipalities.”

A stimulus package co-ordinating resources from the fiscus, developmental finance institutions and private banks and investment funds was long overdue to make financing available at the pace and scale needed for industrialisation, export sectors and SMMEs; to deliver quality infrastructure and create the millions of decent jobs needed.

Tax incentives and rebates should be deployed to boost local procurement, said Parks.

“We applaud the important green shoots we have secured as we emerge from the chapter of state capture and corruption, but we cannot afford to rest on our laurels or continue to normalise anaemic 1% economic growth or the ticking time bomb of 42.4% unemployment.

“The government needs to act decisively and deliver on these key issues if we are to reach the 3%-plus economic growth necessary to see unemployment fall and hope arise.”

SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the Sona “is not a ceremonial moment; it is a moment of accountability, and workers expect answers to one central crisis: ‘Why, in a country as rich as SA, are there no jobs, collapsing services and endless austerity?’

“The struggle in SA today is fundamentally about jobs and austerity. … Saftu expects the president to recognise that SA faces deep instability in both the global and domestic political economy,” Vavi said.

“Each year, more than 1.2-million young people enter the labour market. The economy fails to create employment anywhere near this scale. Stable work has been replaced by casualisation, outsourcing and labour broking.”

According to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group, the basic nutritional food basket for a household costs R6,502.10 per month. The minimum wage provides about R5,894.85 per month, Vavi said.

“Full-time work does not even cover a household’s basic nutrition, much less all the other expenses … Sona must introduce a universal basic income grant of at least R1,500 … the choice is clear: jobs or austerity, production or warehousing, public services or privatisation. Workers expect action …. Rebuild the economy for the majority,” he said.

