Long-delayed bill to regulate government interventions finally moves through parliament

A bill that aims to regulate interventions in provinces and municipalities that fail to meet their executive obligations has been processed by parliament.

Given the failings of many municipalities and some provincial departments, the need for such a law on the statute books is seen as critical.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on co-operative governance & traditional affairs was given a summary on Tuesday of the public submissions made on the Intergovernmental Monitoring, Support and Interventions Bill, with public hearings scheduled for the months ahead and final adoption of the bill envisaged by end-June.

The bill aims to give legislative effect to sections 100 and 139 of the constitution, which provide for national government interventions in the other two spheres of government and provincial government interventions in local government.

Currently no legislation regulates interventions in provinces in terms of section 100 of the constitution. Municipal interventions are covered by the Municipal Finance Management Act, but only when municipalities are facing financial challenges.

The bill was approved by cabinet in July 2023 for public comment and tabled in parliament last year. A presentation by the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs — reported on by the Parliamentary Monitoring Group — highlighted persistent challenges in past interventions — including misinterpretation of legal mandates, poor oversight, and resistance at the municipal level. This required a cautious, constitutionally sound approach to the drafting of the bill.

The bill seeks to address these failings through structured early warning systems, clearer roles and stronger accountability.

The department’s deputy director general of policy, governance and administration, Kevin Naidoo, acknowledged in a briefing to parliament last year that the development and processing of the bill had taken much time, largely due to the sensitive nature of legislating on sections 100 and 139 of the constitution.

In its submission, the civil society organisation Active Citizen’s Movement welcomed the bill as a step forward in consolidating and clarifying intergovernmental roles in provincial and municipal support and oversight. However, it criticised the bill as being poorly drafted.

“The bill codifies the constitutional provisions for interventions addressing longstanding legal uncertainties. It provides procedural steps, timelines and reporting obligations, offering provinces and municipalities greater clarity on their rights and obligations during interventions,” the submission says.

“A key innovation is the establishment of early warning systems to detect provincial and municipal distress before full-scale intervention becomes necessary. This promotes proactive rather than reactive governance.”

The movement also supported the bill’s prioritising of support mechanisms such as capacity building, skills transfer and financial oversight. Checks and balances were secured by requiring that intervention reports be tabled in the National Council of Provinces and by the need for regular reviews.

The Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI) also said the bill is a necessary step to restore government accountability and performance but noted that it needs big improvements, as it contains structural weaknesses. The criterion for interventions is vague.

“The bill elaborates a monitoring and early warning system that is likely to show that an overwhelming number of institutions are in crisis and in need of intervention. The state, however, does not have the capacity to address failing state institutions all at once. In sum, there is an overwhelming need for support in the face of limited capacity to provide support. This fact must be grappled with and catered to in the act,” PARI said.

“The bill must provide a statutory basis for prioritising and proportioning initiatives in one institution/location over another, but it does not do this. The result could be to overburden and severely constrain support and intervention capacities.”

Both the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the South African Local Government Association argued for clear timelines, for example, requiring provincial MECs for local government to act after being alerted by the provincial monitoring system to an impending or actual failure by a municipality to fulfil its executive obligations.

The SAHRC also proposed that administrators or any person appointed to manage a municipality have unfettered access to documents, records and information to assist in the effective execution of their duties.

The Western Cape provincial government does not support the bill in its current form due to concerns over the constitutionality of certain provisions. It said the bill would create unnecessary red tape and impede the ability of provincial executives to intervene timeously.

“The bill creates many strict compliance procedures that provincial executives need to follow to effect interventions. This creates significant leeway for municipalities or other interested parties to subject decisions to intervene to judicial review,” the provincial government said.

It is also believes that processes envisaged by the bill appear cumbersome for low-capacity municipalities.