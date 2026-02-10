NEWS ANALYSIS: The hits and misses since Sona 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2025 state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

When President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address (Sona) on February 6 2025, he set out a clear and ambitious agenda.

The government committed itself to lifting economic growth, stabilising the energy system and ending routine load-shedding, establishing ring-fenced municipal utilities for water and electricity, rolling out a functional digital identity and a relaunched gov.za platform, driving a second wave of state-owned entity (SOE) and logistics reform under Operation Vulindlela, expanding infrastructure investment to R940bn over three years, and scaling public employment measures to protect the most vulnerable.

By early 2026, delivery against that agenda is evident but constrained. There has been tangible progress in stabilising the electricity system, procedural movement on rail and port reform and steady advancement on major water infrastructure projects.

Yet the core outcomes that matter most to households remain weak. Economic growth has returned but remains low, formal employment contracted sharply at the start of 2025 and unemployment, particularly among young people, remains at crisis levels.

Macroeconomic data illustrates this divide between stabilisation and stagnation. Quarterly national accounts show the economy expanded by just 0.1% quarter on quarter in the first quarter of 2025, followed by modest gains later in the year, including growth of about 0.5% in the third quarter.

These consecutive positive quarters halted the pre-2025 decline but fell short of the acceleration envisaged in the Sona. On an annual basis, growth for 2025 settled at 1%-1.4%.

Forecasts for 2026 point to some further improvement, but still at rates too low to materially alter labour-market dynamics. Growth has returned, but not at a scale capable of reshaping the economy.

Labour-market outcomes explain why this recovery has not translated into improved living standards. In the first quarter of 2025, the official unemployment rate rose to 32.9%, driven by a sharp contraction in formal employment. About 245,000 formal-sector jobs were lost in that quarter alone, while gains in informal employment were marginal. The expanded measure of labour underutilisation climbed to 43.1%, underscoring the depth of exclusion from productive work.

Conditions improved later in the year, but unevenly. By the third quarter of 2025, the official unemployment rate had eased to 31.9% and employment increased by about 248,000. Even so, the absolute number of unemployed people remained extraordinarily high and the labour market continued to absorb new entrants too slowly. The recovery was fragile, geographically uneven and sector-specific rather than broad-based.

EFF led by Julius Malema arrive to the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall. (Brenton Geach)

Youth unemployment remains the most damning indicator since February 2025. Official data shows unemployment among people aged 15-34 remained above 45% during 2025, while narrower youth cohorts experienced rates of more than 50%.

Despite the expansion of public employment and youth-focused programmes, the cohort most critical to long-term growth remains largely excluded from formal work. Positive GDP readings have not translated into structural job creation. Labour absorption remains constrained.

Sectoral employment trends reinforce this picture. Job losses in early 2025 were concentrated in trade, construction and community and social services, sectors that typically provide entry-level and semi-skilled employment.

Gains in transport, finance and utilities only partially offset those losses. The net effect was a weakening of stable, full-time employment. Subsequent recovery was real but uneven, leaving a persistent shortage of quality jobs and masking deep structural dislocation beneath headline unemployment figures.

Against this backdrop, the clearest area of delivery from Sona 2025 has been energy stabilisation. Eskom’s generation recovery plan materially reduced unplanned outages in 2025.

Extended periods without load-shedding were recorded, and system outlooks for the 2025/26 summer pointed to improved reliability. This operational recovery carries real economic value. Fewer forced outages reduce business disruption, lower reliance on costly diesel generation and support a more predictable operating environment.

John Steenhuisen leader of the DA during the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall. (Ziyaad Douglas)

However, this should not be mistaken for completion of the deeper reforms promised in the Sona. Market restructuring, independent transmission investment and full competition in generation remain politically and technically contested. The system is more stable, but the long-term investment and cost framework is still being negotiated.

Infrastructure delivery tells a similar story of progress tempered by time. Blended-finance approvals and the Infrastructure Fund have established credible project pipelines, and major water projects, including work associated with the Lesotho Highlands scheme, advanced in 2025.

These investments are capital intensive and long term. Their employment and growth effects will materialise over years rather than quarters. Rail and port reform milestones under Operation Vulindlela phase II are in place, but many procurement, contracting and governance steps remain incomplete.

The foundations for stronger medium-term growth are being assembled, while near-term labour-market and household effects remain limited.

Municipal reform remains one of the weakest links between policy intent and lived reality. Ring-fenced utilities for water and electricity have moved from concept to pilot phase in several metros, supported by conditional funding and technical assistance.

Where implemented, ring-fencing has improved investment discipline. Yet widespread financial fragility, governance failures and skills shortages continue to undermine service delivery. Many municipalities lack the administrative and technical capacity to replicate the model at scale. As a result, water interruptions, sewage failures and irregular refuse collection persist despite national commitments.

The digital public-infrastructure agenda has also advanced unevenly. The commitment to a functional digital identity and a relaunched gov.za platform has progressed into pilot execution, but national rollout has lagged earlier expectations.

Integration across departments remains incomplete and user-adoption planning is still developing. Legal clarity, data-protection frameworks and system alignment remain prerequisites for scale. Until these are resolved, the potential gains in access to services, administrative efficiency and reduced leakage will remain deferred.

Anti-corruption and financial integrity stand out as candidates for concrete delivery. Reforms to address weaknesses in anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing frameworks culminated in South Africa’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist in October 2025.

This was a clear, internationally verifiable outcome that reduces compliance friction and should, over time, improve access to foreign capital. Legislative work on whistleblower protection and forensic capacity is under way, but sustained political will and resourcing are required to translate regulatory compliance into high-level prosecutions and durable reductions in grand corruption.

Taken together, the evidence to early 2026 points to three conclusions. Where reforms could be executed within a relatively unified administrative chain and where political consensus existed, delivery has been tangible. Energy stabilisation and FATF delisting are the strongest examples.

Where reform requires deep institutional change across multiple levels of government or significant behavioural shifts, progress has been partial, incremental and often confined to pilots.

And while growth has returned, it remains too weak and too capital-intensive to deliver meaningful labour-market relief, particularly for young people.

Measured against lived outcomes, Sona 2025 articulated credible structural ambitions but underestimated the time, capacity and political complexity required to convert those ambitions into everyday improvement.

Energy reliability has improved and several reform programmes are now firmly in execution mode. Yet unemployment and basic service delivery remain the decisive tests of performance, and on those measures progress to early 2026 remains slow, uneven and fragile.