Ramaphosa and Putin back return of South Africans fighting for Russia in Ukraine

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have pledged to facilitate the safe return of South Africans fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine.

The pair held a phone conversation on Tuesday in which the matter was discussed along with strengthening trade ties between Pretoria and Moscow.

Both governments indicated that working-level teams would continue consultations on the fighter repatriation process, though no timeline was provided for completing these arrangements.

“President Ramaphosa and President Putin pledged their support for the process of returning South Africans fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. In this regard, teams from both sides will continue their engagements towards the finalisation of this process,” a statement from the Presidency said.

Criminal investigation

The repatriation pledge comes amid a criminal investigation by the Hawks into allegations that 17 South African men, aged 20 to 39, were lured to Russia under false pretences and handed to a mercenary group to fight in Ukraine.

Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube filed a criminal complaint at Sandton police station against her half-sister Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, an MK party member of parliament, along with Siphokazi Xuma and Blessing Khoza.

The trio allegedly promised the men security training in Russia and jobs with the MK Party but instead deployed them to the Donbas frontline.

The call comes as South Africa maintains its position of non-alignment in the Ukraine conflict while preserving longstanding ties with Russia dating to Soviet support for the anti-apartheid struggle. South Africa has faced Western criticism for its relationship with Moscow.

The leaders also addressed bilateral ties, with Ramaphosa welcoming engagements aimed at advancing a mutually beneficial trade and investment framework within the Russia-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership. The two presidents discussed co-operation in key international forums, including Brics and the G20.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed South Africa’s ongoing support for diplomatic and peaceful efforts aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This is in line with South Africa’s long-stated position during talks with both sides that all wars end through negotiations,” the Presidency said.

“On the bilateral relationship, President Ramaphosa welcomed the engagements with Russia aimed at advancing the development of a mutually beneficial trade and investment framework within the Russia-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership.”

