Saftu chief Ruth Ntlokotse accuses Irvin Jim of financial misconduct

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) president Ruth Ntlokotse has accused Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim of financial impropriety, labour law violations and fostering a culture of intimidation, demanding he explain whether he is receiving donor funds to “subvert worker democracy”.

She criticised Jim’s “authoritarian” ruling style and accused him of trampling on democratic centralism and presiding over the “tragic degeneration” of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest and most militant union.

The death threats against Numsa members, which resulted in Phakamile Hlubi-Majola resigning as the union’s spokesperson recently, “brought into the open the culture of intimidation that has been allowed to take root in the union under your leadership”.

Numsa, with more than 460,000 members, is an affiliate of Saftu. Ntlokotse was fired as Numsa’s second deputy president over alleged misconduct in 2023.

In a scathing 18-page letter to Jim dated February 6 (which Business Day has seen), Ntlokotse pulled no punches as she tore into Jim, calling on him to take a comprehensive forensic lifestyle audit.

Business Day reported in January that a resolution by Numsa’s central committee calling for a return to Cosatu had triggered deep divisions within its top leadership and regional structures.

Analysts said the resolution, which Jim was said to be championing, effectively marked the end of Jim’s credibility in the union movement and could also “mark the beginning of the end of his long period as general secretary of the country’s largest union”.

Jim’s call for a return to Cosatu was widely understood to be a result of donor pressure, according to the analysts.

“While this was the first time these issues entered the media, concerns about donor manipulation have been widely expressed in the union and in the broader labour movement and the left,” Ntlokotse wrote in the letter.

“There must be full financial and political transparency … including full disclosure of any funds used to directly or indirectly support your personal lifestyle. You need to answer a direct question: are you receiving money from a donor to subvert worker democracy and dictate the union’s politics from outside?”

Ntlokotse said the Labour Relations Act is clear: unions need to keep proper accounting records, such as annual financial statements, have them independently audited and present them to members.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. (Mduduzi Ndzingi)

“In recent years, Numsa has systematically failed to meet these basic requirements.

“A union cannot use workers’ subscriptions, workers’ hard-earned money under conditions of exploitation for any purpose other than the interests of workers,” she said.

“At Numsa, workers’ subscriptions have been used on a massive scale, up to R95m, to support businesses and bosses associated with the union. It is highly unlikely that the various ‘loans’ made with workers’ money will be repaid to the union.

“To put it clearly, under your authority, Mr Jim, the working class has been subsidising the bosses through their union as well as through their labour in their workplaces,” Ntlokotse said.

“Public reporting on the Deloitte investigation shows that 3Sixty Life was used to lend large amounts of money to other companies linked to Numsa. For example, it loaned millions to Doves, including R6m in 2017 and R27.5m in 2018, and by 2019 these loans amounted to about R32m, still owed.

“In 2021, the company also drew R70m from policyholder funds, described as a ‘loan’. This is money that should have been protecting members and policyholders, not being moved around inside a network of connected companies.”

3Sixty is an underwriter of life insurance and funeral policies, which are sold and marketed by Numsa Financial Services Health to Numsa’s members, while Doves Group is 3Sixty’s parent company. 3Sixty was placed under curatorship in December 2021 by the Prudential Authority on allegations of an unconvincing recapitalisation plan.

Ntlokotse said a compliance letter from the labour registrar on April 3 2023 raised serious concerns about Numsa’s failure to “submit properly consolidated, audited financial statements, weak financial controls, delayed reporting and large, unexplained loans and investment arrangements linked to the union’s associated companies”, which were hidden from workers.

The letter “insists on full disclosure of loans, trusts, subsidiaries and investment arrangements linked to NIC [Numsa Investment Company] and related entities.

“There is a real risk that the registrar may place the union under administration for its gross and sustained violations of the Labour Relations Act. The April 2023 letter must be made available to all union members so that all members can understand the gravity of the situation faced by the union,” said Ntlokotse.

“If there is any chance of the union recovering from its current severe crises, it must be grounded in democratic practices and full financial transparency. This requires full forensic audits of all the finances in the union and related organisations, such as the NIC.

“The results of these audits must be made available to all workers. It also requires comprehensive forensic lifestyle audits of you and the investment company’s senior management. These audits must also be made available to all workers.

“It is vital that there be a judicial commission of inquiry, similar to the Madlanga commission, into the rot in the trade union movement, in Numsa and in many other unions. All of us who have nothing to fear from transparency will support this call, a call for decisive action to rescue the trade union movement.”

When contacted for comment on Monday, Ntlokotse said, “I stand by every word I wrote in that letter. I have documentary evidence. I have not received any response from him [Jim]. I doubt he will respond.”

Jim did not immediately respond to a request for comment.