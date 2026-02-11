Agricultural exports hit record $15.1bn despite tougher global trade conditions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Agricultural exports reached a record $15.1bn in 2025, with Agbiz data indicating a 10% increase compared with the previous year.

The outcome is notable given the increasingly uncertain global trade environment, marked by policy shifts, logistical disruptions and geopolitical tension. It confirms agriculture’s continued role as one of South Africa’s most resilient export-oriented sectors.

Export momentum was maintained throughout the year, rather than being concentrated in a single period.

Agbiz figures show that each quarter of 2025 delivered year-on-year growth, with exports in the final quarter amounting to $3.4bn, up 7% on the same period in 2024.

The performance was driven by improved export volumes and more supportive international commodity prices. Horticultural products and field crops featured prominently, with fruit, grains, wine, sugar, nuts, wool and fruit-derived products forming the backbone of export earnings.

Top destinations

Africa continued to absorb the largest share of South Africa’s agricultural exports. In the fourth quarter of 2025, just more than half of the total export value was destined for the continent, underlining the importance of regional trade for food products and processed agricultural goods.

Asia and the Middle East together represented the second-largest market, accounting for 17% of exports, while the EU followed closely at 16%. Exports to the Americas remained limited, at 4%, with the remainder distributed across other markets, including the UK.

Performance across destinations was uneven. Trade with the US weakened noticeably in the latter half of 2025, reflecting the impact of higher tariffs introduced under the so-called “Liberation Day” measures.

Sharp decline in US exports

Exports to the US declined sharply in the third and fourth quarters, resulting in a modest annual contraction despite stronger shipments earlier in the year. The downturn has reinforced concerns about tariff exposure and highlighted the strategic need to reduce reliance on constrained markets.

Yet, the sector’s overall trade position strengthened. Agricultural imports rose modestly to $7.8bn in 2025, largely due to higher inflows of products such as wheat, palm oil, poultry and alcoholic beverages.

When set against export earnings, it resulted in an agricultural trade surplus of $7.3bn, representing a big improvement on the previous year and underscoring agriculture’s contribution to South Africa’s external balance.

Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo.

Looking ahead, Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo points to market access as a key determinant of future export growth. In early February 2026, South Africa and China concluded the China–Africa economic partnership agreement, a development that could materially improve access for South African agricultural products.

While the scope of tariff reductions and product coverage is still being finalised, the agreement could enhance competitiveness in a market in which products such as wine, macadamia nuts, fruit, grains and meat face high duties.

Given China’s scale as a global agricultural importer, expanded access could meaningfully shift South Africa’s export profile over the medium term.