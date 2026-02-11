Global shocks still pose downside risks to SA’s outlook, IMF warns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The IMF says risks to South Africa’s economic outlook remain skewed to the downside, citing weaker global growth driven by geopolitical tensions, rising trade barriers and prolonged policy uncertainty.

The fund says in its article IV consultation report, compiled after its mission to the country in November and December, that these factors could dampen demand for South African exports and increase commodity price volatility.

In its November medium-term budget policy statement, the National Treasury also noted that risks to the domestic growth outlook were tilted to the downside, but the Reserve Bank regarded them as balanced. The risks identified were primarily related to the pace of domestic reforms.

The IMF notes that the global economy is now characterised by greater protectionism, fragmentation and heightened policy uncertainty following the imposition of tariffs by the US, saying these trends could significantly affect open emerging-market economies such as that of South Africa.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, the head of the IMF mission in South Africa, Delia Velculescu, acknowledged that the global risks were more pronounced at the start of 2025, but said they have not disappeared.

“The global environment is uncertain, and shocks might occur. We are hopeful that the South African economy is on a recovery trajectory and that it has a number of intrinsic strengths to support its resilience against shocks,” Velculescu said.

The downside scenario assumes higher global tariffs and supply-chain disruptions, higher inflation expectations and sovereign bond yields, and tighter financial market conditions. Global supply chains would be temporarily disrupted, and lower global growth would affect South Africa’s exports over time. It also assumes weaker-than-expected domestic reform implementation.

“In this scenario, South Africa’s real GDP would be 1% lower in 2026, 2% lower by 2028, and 0.5% lower by 2031 compared to the baseline.”

The IMF expects South Africa’s GDP growth to reach 1.3% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026, up from earlier projections of 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively, and rise gradually to 1.8% by decade’s end. With a 3% inflation target in place, inflation is expected to ease to 3.3% in 2025, 3.6% in 2026, and settle at 3% from end-2027.

“An abrupt correction in global financial markets could lead to tighter domestic financial conditions, and high global and domestic fiscal vulnerabilities could result in higher public-sector borrowing costs,” the IMF report says.

“On the domestic side, higher inflation and slow-to-adjust inflation expectations may increase the output cost of disinflation, while renewed political uncertainty or social discontent could slow the pace of structural reforms, undermining business confidence, exacerbating supply-side constraints, and weighing on growth.”

Fiscal policy has to be tighter to prevent debt and debt costs from rising.

Factors in the upside scenario are lower tariffs and an extension of the African Growth Opportunity Act (Agoa) or a faster expansion into new export markets, which could bolster exports and investment.

“Accelerated domestic reform implementation could ease supply constraints, boost confidence and support investment and growth, while gains from AI adoption could further boost medium- and long-term growth,” the fund says.

In an upside scenario, South Africa’s real GDP would be higher by 1% in the near and medium term and could be much higher if domestic structural reforms were also implemented. In this scenario, global tariffs are assumed to be permanently removed and uncertainty declines. Exports from South Africa would rise, lifting GDP growth.

The Treasury and the Reserve Bank agree that resilient consumption and gradually rebounding investment, supported by ongoing electricity and logistics reforms, will be the main drivers of growth over the medium term. The impact of tariffs on exports and activity is seen to be limited and less than initially expected.

Several constraints on growth

The fund’s report highlights the persistent impediments constraining economic growth in South Africa, “including product- and labour-market rigidities, spatial disparities, governance weaknesses, inadequate infrastructure and elevated public debt”. Deep governance, corruption and crime problems have consistently undermined growth.

According to the IMF, South Africa’s state-led development model has “reached its limits”. With public finances under strain and the state’s capacity overstretched, it argues that the private sector has to become the primary engine of job creation and growth.

“Unlocking the potential of the private sector through more ambitious structural reforms remains the only viable option,” the IMF says. “Swiftly implementing ongoing electricity and logistics reforms allowing for competition through increased private sector participation remains the key priority.”

In a separate report on structural reforms to boost South Africa’s business environment, the IMF notes that South Africa stands out “as having one of the most restrictive business environments among peers”, adding that product market reforms could deliver significant growth gains.

“Burdensome government regulations, especially for licensing and permitting, weak procurement practices and limited competition can pose risks to business confidence and investment, stifle innovation, [and] increase compliance costs. Because they burden small firms disproportionately, they particularly inhibit job creation potential.”