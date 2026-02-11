NPA to rule on charges in Ekurhuleni police murder cover-up case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) will soon decide whether suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) boss Julius Mkhwanazi and several police officers implicated in a murder cover-up will face prosecution, a witness told the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

Mkhwanazi faces allegations of covering up for three officers — Bafana Twala, Aiden McKenzie and Kershia Leigh Stols — implicated in a string of crimes, including the torture and murder of a suspect, Emmanuel Mbense, in April 2022.

Mbense was killed after police and security officials visited his house on April 14 2022, questioning him about a case of stolen goods.

Four people present at the scene have since died, including police informant Jaco Hanekom, witness Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission, and Wiandre Pretorius, who was implicated in the murder.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigations acting head Thuso Keefelakae told the commission the police watchdog probe has been completed and that it has handed the docket to the NPA to decide on the prosecution of suspects.

“A decision [over prosecution] will be made most probably before the end of this month,” he said.

“The recommendations for disciplinary action were submitted to EMPD and SAPS on February 4 2026. The same day, the case dockets were also referred to the DPP [director of public prosecutions] for a decision to prosecute.”

Ipid director Thuso Keefelakae testifies at the Madlanga commission. Picture: Gallo Images/ (Frennie Shivambu)

Ipid, which has taken about three years to conclude the investigation, has been criticised for taking too long, as key witnesses such as Hanekom and Van der Merwe were murdered before the case was concluded.

Keefelakae told the commission Ipid faced challenges during the probe but is upbeat the prosecution would succeed.

“This matter was prosecutorially guided; that is why it then becomes easier for the prosecutors to make decisions.”

Keefelakae voiced dissatisfaction with EMPD management and Ekurhuleni Metro for failing to take disciplinary action against Mkhwanazi after Ipid found Mkhwanazi had acted unlawfully by authorising the installation of blue lights on vehicles belonging to attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

He said Ipid made recommendations for disciplinary action against Mkhwanazi on October 3 2023, but they have not been acted on despite repeated follow-ups and direct engagement with political principals of the metro.

Mkhwanazi, instead, was promoted to the position of deputy police chief and acting head of the department.

“Ipid faced operational challenges due to EMPD’s persistent reluctance to implement disciplinary recommendations. Up to now, we have not received anything that relates to the initiation of the disciplinary processes [over the Mkhwanazi case],” he said.

Keefelakae echoed the sentiments of witnesses before the commission of systematic collapse of disciplinary measures within the municipality, particularly in the case of Mkhwanazi.

“This inaction signals a reluctance to enforce accountability, undermining Ipid’s mandate and raising concerns about political interference. It gets frustrating when nothing is being done.”

He said Mkhwanazi, who was suspended in November 2025, would still be in office “if it were not for this commission. Nothing would have happened.”