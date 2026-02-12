Ramaphosa reviews ministers ahead of Sona address

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conducted performance reviews of ministers in the government of national unity (GNU) ahead of today’s state of the nation address (Sona), as the coalition government faces its first electoral test in local government elections later this year.

The review outcomes will serve as assessment criteria for ministers in the next evaluation cycle, said the president’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

The performance reviews do not trigger the signing of new agreements. The ministers will be measured against the benchmarks established in the recently concluded assessments, a departure from previous cycles where new performance agreements were negotiated after reviews.

“Performance reviews do not necessarily translate to new performance agreements being signed. However, the outcomes of these reviews will be what ministers are assessed against in the next round of reviews,” Magwenya said.

The ministerial reviews were completed in recent weeks as Ramaphosa prepared for the address, which will be his first major policy speech of the year. The timing suggests performance expectations and government priorities outlined in Sona will be linked to the assessment framework established through the reviews. The evaluation process covered ministers across all parties in the GNU.

“While we believe the risk skew for South Africa’s growth trajectory is firmly to the upside, there are a few downside risks we are watching carefully. The 2026 local government elections (expected between November and January 2027) certainly present a source of political noise. Contestation between key GNU partners, particularly the ANC and DA in metro battlegrounds like Johannesburg and Tshwane, could test the stability of the national coalition,” Old Mutual Investment Group portfolio manager Jason Swartz said.

Read: EDITORIAL: Sona ― a false state of things

“Furthermore, long-term investors are already considering the 2027 ANC elective conference, which introduces succession uncertainty impacting policy continuity and the future of the reform agenda. Another risk in our view is renewed geopolitical risk and trade tensions.”

South Africa remains a soft target for the US administration’s trade policies, he said. While the direct growth impact of 2025’s tariff hikes was modest, US policy uncertainty contributes to currency volatility and impaired global sentiment. “The potential loss of African Growth & Opportunity Act benefits or additional sanctions related to South Africa’s geopolitical stances remain tail risks.”

In the lead-up to the address, Ramaphosa has also held consultations with all union federations and business leaders.

The president also engaged with the Black Business Council as part of broader discussions within the government-business partnership framework. While the consultations covered multiple issues beyond the annual address, Ramaphosa welcomed inputs related to Sona.

The engagement with business happened within the context of the government-business partnership. The meetings were not all about Sona as they covered other issues as well.

Sona is expected to outline government priorities that will inform how ministers are assessed against the benchmarks set in the recently completed reviews. The address comes as South Africa grapples with persistent unemployment, infrastructure challenges and energy security concerns under the GNU arrangement.