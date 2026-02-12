News

SA’s 2025 maize harvest 30% higher than previous year

Reuters

Reuters

The price of staples such as a 25kg bag of maize meal has jumped 22.3% to R212.98 from R174.15.
The crop estimates liaison committee says South Africa produced 30% more maize in 2024/25 compared with the previous season. Picture: (RUSSELL ROBERTS)

South Africa produced 30% more maize in 2024/25 compared with the previous season, the crop estimates liaison committee said on Thursday.

The committee’s final summer crop estimates put the 2025 harvest at 16.65-million tonnes, up from the 12.85-million tonnes harvested the season before.

The harvest consists of 8.45-million tonnes of white maize for human consumption and 8.2-million tonnes of yellow maize, mainly for animal feed.

