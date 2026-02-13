SANDF to support police in Western Cape gang violence crackdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

26 November 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be deployed to support the police in combating gang violence, with the Western Cape identified as a priority area, marking a significant escalation in the state’s response to organised crime.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in parliament, Ramaphosa described organised crime as “the most immediate threat to our democracy, our society and our economic development”. He said he had directed the minister of police and the SANDF to develop a tactical deployment plan “within the next few days” for the Western Cape and Gauteng, focusing on gang violence and illegal mining.

In line with constitutional requirements, parliament will be formally informed of the timing, location, duration and cost of the deployment.

The legal basis for such a deployment is section 201 of the constitution, which permits the president, as commander-in-chief, to authorise the employment of the defence force “in cooperation with the police service”.

The Defence Act further requires that parliament be notified promptly of the reasons for the deployment, the place where the force is being employed, the number of members involved and the expected period of deployment. SANDF members deployed internally operate in support of the police and do not assume primary law enforcement powers.

This framework reflects a constitutional balance: the SANDF may assist in maintaining law and order, but policing remains the mandate of SAPS. Previous internal deployments, including operations to support SAPS during the July 2021 unrest and more recently against illegal mining, have followed this model, with soldiers providing perimeter control, cordon operations and logistical support while arrests and investigations remain the responsibility of SAPS.

Ramaphosa said the Western Cape intervention would form part of a broader integrated crime-fighting strategy, including intelligence consolidation, multidisciplinary task teams targeting priority syndicates and reforms within the criminal justice system.

He announced the recruitment of 5,500 additional police officers this year, in addition to the 20,000 previously committed, alongside tighter firearms controls and a national illicit-economy disruption programme using data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the announcement but cautioned against viewing military deployment as a structural solution. “I welcome that news, because the SAPS are overwhelmed and communities need urgent help,” he told Business Day. “A few weeks or even months of deployment will be a temporary fix. We must also have additional investigation powers for metro police so that we actually get criminals off the streets and into prison. That is the real, long-term solution.”

In the Western Cape, gang violence is closely linked to organised criminal networks involved in drug trafficking, firearms and extortion. Communities on the Cape Flats continue to experience persistent shootings and retaliatory attacks. Provincial and city authorities have repeatedly argued that SAPS faces capacity constraints, investigative backlogs and limited detective resources, limiting its ability to dismantle criminal networks despite targeted operations.

The constitutional and statutory limits on SANDF deployment underscore these concerns. Soldiers may assist in stabilising hotspots, supporting roadblocks, guarding key infrastructure and reinforcing visible patrols. However, criminal investigations, intelligence gathering for prosecution and case preparation remain within SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority. Without strengthened investigative capacity and improved conviction rates, the impact of a military presence may be temporary.

Ramaphosa linked the security intervention to recommendations flowing from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, including lifestyle audits, re-vetting of senior police leadership and strengthened procurement oversight within the criminal justice system. He also referenced socio-economic interventions — improved street lighting, expanded social services and community-based prevention programmes — as part of a longer-term strategy.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde also welcomed the decision. Speaking to Business Day post-Sona, he said: “In January alone, there were 345 people killed.” He added that he welcomed the deployment of the SANDF because of the additional resources needed to address gang violence in the Western Cape.