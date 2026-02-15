Futuregrowth backs Ramaphosa’s independent grid operator plan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Futuregrowth Asset Management, one of South Africa’s largest fixed-income investors, has backed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to establish a fully independent grid operator, saying the move could determine whether the country’s long-stalled electricity reforms attract serious capital.

This follows recent tensions between electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and organised business lobby groups regarding the push by Ramokgopa to keep transmission assets inside Eskom rather than transferring them to an independent entity.

Business groups and investors warned that such an approach would be fatal to the investment case for the grid, as an operator embedded in Eskom would inherit the utility’s balance sheet problems, governance weaknesses, and debt burden.

In his state of the nation address last week, Ramaphosa committed to establishing a fully independent state-owned transmission entity that will have ownership and control of transmission assets and be responsible for operating the electricity market. He said he had established a dedicated task team under the National Energy Crisis Committee to address outstanding issues and provide “clear time frames for phased implementation”.

Eskom, in a brief statement, supported the commitment by the president. “Eskom will fully support the task team being created to deliver the TSO [transmission system operator].”

Futuregrowth, which manages more than R200bn in assets and has been among South Africa’s most active financiers of renewable energy infrastructure, called the commitment a critical evolution in South Africa’s electricity reform agenda.

“Investors will now be looking closely at the legislative and regulatory implementation that converts policy direction into bankable infrastructure opportunities. Independence without implementation detail remains a policy aspiration. Bankability requires contractual architecture that makes obligations enforceable and cash flows predictable,” senior portfolio manager at FutureGrowth Jason Lightfoot said.

“After years of discussing separation in Eskom’s structure, the president’s comments point to an explicit commitment to independence, backed by asset ownership, rather than a structural change in name only,” Lightfoot said in a note.

“For institutional investors, this distinction matters because transmission infrastructure can be highly bankable when it sits in a ringfenced entity with its own balance sheet, transparent governance, and predictable cash flows.”

The firm cautioned that execution will ultimately determine whether the reform unlocks capital.

“The key question now is implementation,” Lightfoot said. “Converting policy intent into investable reality will depend on the details: asset transfer mechanisms, debt allocation, tariff certainty under the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, and how revenue certainty is established. These operational details will determine whether independence translates into bankability.”

There is already evidence of investor appetite for grid-related investment through the independent transmission projects programme. An independent transmission company with its own balance sheet opens the door to clearer credit risk assessment and more flexible financing structures.

