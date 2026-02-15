Ramaphosa bullish on data centres as R50bn expected over three years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 12 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is again leaning into the promises of economic growth driven by technology, announcing an expected R50bn worth of digital infrastructure coming to the country’s shores over the next three years.

Since taking leadership of the government, Ramaphosa has been bullish about technology, making it a key part of the government’s economic agenda under the banner of the “fourth industrial revolution”, or 4IR.

While there are questions as to whether the agenda has had the intended impact during his term, given the ongoing technology access gap, the president still sees value in the sector.

In his state of the nation address last week, Ramaphosa said the government was working to push for more infrastructure investment, including foreign investment as part of the funding mix.

“Through the Infrastructure Fund and new regulations for public-private partnerships, we are using innovative funding models, reducing risk and attracting investors to fast-track projects in energy, water, transport and digital infrastructure,” he said.

Ramaphosa is particularly bullish about the growth in local data centre investment.

“We are attracting major investment in digital infrastructure, with 55 data centres already built and more than R50bn of investment expected over the next three years.”

Data centres — which are typically specialised facilities that manage IT infrastructure, including servers, storage devices and network equipment — and related digital structures have become increasingly attractive investment targets for asset managers. Such businesses tend to be backed by long-term customer contracts, which also ensure stable and predictable revenue and cash flow.

Growth in the sector has been underpinned by the advent of cloud computing over the past decade and a half, currently benefitting from the demand created by the boom in artificial intelligence.

Major data centre providers expanding locally include Teraco, Vantage Data Centres, Open Access Data Centres, and Equinix, alongside cloud hyperscale operators such as Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft Azure.

In January, the Competition Commission recommended that Stanlib be allowed to acquire Strive Masiyiwa’s Africa Data Centres (ADC).

ADC, a unit of Zimbabwean billionaire Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies group, operates a network of hyperscale and edge data centres in Southern, East and West Africa.

In July 2025, US payments giant Visa opened its first data centre in Africa as part of a R1bn investment over the next three years into South Africa.

In October 2024, US data centre operator Equinix opened a R3bn facility east of Johannesburg, its first in South Africa.

In 2022, US-based Vantage Data Centres opened its first South African unit in the Waterfall precinct as part of a more than R16bn investment in the country.

In 2021, Teraco said it would spend R6bn over the next four years to expand its capacity in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. The company, which is majority owned by New York-listed Digital Realty, has undertaken aggressive expansion in recent years.

Teraco has over the years seen an increase in companies wanting access to its centres to store and process large amounts of corporate data. Teraco provides connections for global tech firms such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

The company now holds about 40% of data centre capacity in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Part of the investment into data centres has been around renewable energy to keep facilities up and running as a failsafe for Eskom power and backup generators. In early 2024, Teraco began work on a 120MW solar energy facility in the Free State.

