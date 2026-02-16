Ekurhuleni charges senior officials linked to Madlanga commission allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni suspended head of risk and legal unit Khemraj Kemi Behari testifies before the Madlanga commission in Pretoria.

Ekurhuleni metro has officially charged head of legal services advocate Kemi Behari and human resources head Linda Gxasheka two months after suspending them.

The two were suspended with full pay after damning allegations arising from the Madlanga commission of inquiry into claims of criminal and corrupt infiltration in the country’s justice system.

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza announced on Monday that Behari and Gxasheka were formally served with their respective charge sheets, having been on suspension since early December.

“The internal processes will proceed strictly in accordance with the city’s disciplinary framework, applicable labour legislation and municipal policies,” Xhakaza said.

“The officials will, in due course, appear before the city’s disciplinary committee.”

He said Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi will be served with an additional charge sheet and also appear before the city’s disciplinary committee.

The number of suspended heads of department has risen to four — out of the metro’s 14 departments.

The suspensions come as the Madlanga commission heard testimonies from witnesses of the systematic collapse of disciplinary measures in the municipality.

Behari, Gxasheka and former Ekurhuleni metro manager Imogen Mashazi face allegations of protecting Mkhwanazi from disciplinary procedures. They have denied the allegations.

In 2023, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) recommended Mkhwanazi face disciplinary action after he was accused of unlawfully authorising the installation of blue lights, reserved for law-enforcement authorities, on vehicles belonging to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Three months after the report, Mkhwanazi was promoted to deputy chief and acted as the head of the department while his boss, chief Isaac Mapiyeye, was suspended.

Mapiyeye has been suspended since 2024 after a sexual harassment case was opened against him.

Mkhwanazi also faces a pending decision from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on whether he will be charged in a murder case.

Mkhwanazi allegedly covered up for officers — Aiden McKenzie and Kershia Leigh Stols — implicated in a string of crimes, including allegations of theft of precious stones worth R14m.

Ipid has named Mkhwanazi, McKenzie and Stols as suspects in the murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was killed after police and security officials visited his house on April 14 2022, questioning him about a case of stolen goods.

Four people present at the scene have since died, including police informant Jaco Hanekom, witness Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission, and Wiandre Pretorius, who was implicated in the murder.

The municipality has also announced the commencement of the vetting process of EMPD officers.

Former EMPD deputy chief Revo Spies previously told the commission the department’s failure to constantly vet officials enabled more than 200 convicted criminals to serve as police officers without providing proof of expungement of their criminal record in 2022.

During the 2022 vetting process, Spies alleged Mkhwanazi, who headed the special services division at the time, refused to undergo vetting and did not allow officials in his department to be vetted by SAPS.