NEWS ANALYSIS | Where does the water committee leave Mashatile’s efforts?

For the past two years, deputy president Paul Mashatile has been tasked with co-ordinating the country’s emerging water crisis — a threat some warn could make load-shedding seem mild by comparison.

Not anymore. At least that is the understanding after last week’s state of the nation (Sona) address.

So severe is the crisis that President Cyril Ramaphosa used the address on Thursday night to essentially invalidate the water task team he established in 2024 under Mashatile.

The president “elevated” the government’s response to the water crisis to a National Water Crisis Committee, which he will chair.

“This structure will bring together all existing efforts into a single co-ordinating body. It will deploy technical experts and resources from the national government to municipalities facing water challenges. It will ensure that action is taken swiftly and effectively to address the problem,” he said in his Sona, before straying off the prepared speech to say the new structure will co-ordinate the work of Mashatile’s task team.

Mashatile’s task team was set up in response to growing pressure on the government to intervene in prolonged water outages, particularly in Gauteng.

It is water outages in Gauteng — the core of South Africa’s economy — that have once again forced Ramaphosa’s hand to establish the new committee, without accounting for the work done by the Mashatile task team over the past two years.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Friday could not be drawn to reveal what successes, if any, the Mashatile-led task team achieved and whether the head of state was happy with its work.

“The president did say during the speech that the water task team led by the deputy president will integrate with the national water crisis committee. It’s not a case of unhappiness but more a consolidation of the government’s approach in responding to the immediate crisis in Joburg, Tshwane and other parts of the country that are facing chronic water shortages,” Magwenya said.

Without having fully accounted for the decision to establish a new committee, chaired by himself, the logical conclusion is that the president had misgivings about the ability of the task team under Mashatile to alleviate the crisis — two years into its work.

Adding confusion to the matter is a statement issued by the deputy president’s office on Friday, suggesting the task team is still intact and going about its work.

Mashatile convened a meeting with ministers and government officials on Friday “to assess the water supply challenges across Gauteng following recent disruptions”, the statement reads.

“The water task team was briefed that electro-mechanical failures at Rand Water pump stations and a major pipe burst in late January temporarily reduced bulk supply.

“A team of ministers has been on the ground with the leadership of Gauteng and the municipalities, especially Joburg, where plans are in motion to resolve the water crisis. The deputy president will also visit Joburg as part of monitoring the interventions in the next week.”

Besides the water shortage, water quality has also been an issue over the years. The department of water & sanitation’s reports — Blue Drop, Green Drop and No Drop —reveal a concerning deterioration in municipal water and sanitation services.

The quality of water supply systems, once relatively reliable, now faces alarming declines. The increase in poor microbiological compliance from 5% in 2014 to 46% in 2023 highlights a growing risk of waterborne diseases.

A man fetches water from the water tank in Johannesburg, February 10 2026. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

South Africa’s water boards are also owed large sums by municipalities, amounting to R24.5bn.

Professor Tracy-Lynn Field, director of the Mandela Institute at Wits University, said in many respects the water services sector is in a crisis.

“Many people cannot afford to pay for water and are forced to rely on unsafe sources when their services are disconnected or prepaid meter credits are depleted. Many also resort to illegal water connections,” Field said.

“While the state provides free basic water to those who cannot afford it, the services often don’t reach those most in need.

“At the other extreme, some households, businesses and industries use excessive amounts of water with impunity. In other places, there is no water to provide: a changing climate has already resulted in looming ‘day zero’ scenarios in several locations. Over much of the country, groundwater is also being used unsustainably.”

The water crisis also puts paid to the national development plan’s goal that all South Africans will have affordable access to enough safe water to live healthy and dignified lives by 2030. Auditor-general (AG) Tsakani Maluleke acknowledged it in a report released by her office in mid-December.

“Public frustration continues to grow due to a lack of access to clean and reliable water in many parts of South Africa, particularly in rural areas and informal settlements. Households and industries face frequent interruptions in their water supply, while precious water is being lost due to ageing infrastructure and poor management,” she says in the foreword of the report.

Water tankers ‘becoming the norm’

“The use of water tankering services, intended as a short-term measure, is becoming the norm in parts of the country.”

The AG’s report finds that the maintenance of water and wastewater infrastructure is neglected across the water value chain and that the Water Trading Entity and two water boards spent less than the National Treasury’s recommended norm on repairs and maintenance in the 2023-24 financial year.

The watchdog also finds that many municipal councils did not hold municipal managers of water services authorities accountable for failing to establish and implement water service development plans in accordance with the Water Services Act.

The government’s response to this dire state of affairs has been a promise to hold to account those who neglect their responsibility to supply water to communities.

“The government has already laid criminal charges against 56 municipalities that have failed to meet their obligations. We will now move to lay charges against municipal managers in their personal capacity for violating the National Water Act,” Ramaphosa told the nation.

With the country heading towards local government elections, elected officials will be held accountable by the electorate.

Field said that in many municipalities across South Africa, political instability, infighting, corruption and violence undermine “or even gut” the capacity of technical water services departments.

“A significant proportion of local authorities are in financial distress,” Field said.

“In the run-up to the 2026 local government elections, and in light of the factors outlined above, there are therefore growing calls for the state of water services in South Africa to be declared a national disaster.”