Public consultation opens on R24bn V&A Waterfront land reclamation plan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A public consultation process is under way on plans to reclaim land from the sea to expand the V&A Waterfront. Picture:

The new minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment, Willie Aucamp, has started a public consultation process over a reclamation application made by V&A Waterfront to reclaim land from the sea to expand the popular Cape Town tourist destination in a project estimated to create 27,000 jobs.

Aucamp, who took over the role in November, on Friday invited members of the public to comment on a pre-approval application by a joint venture between the Public Investment Corporation and Growthpoint to reclaim 3.81ha of land north of the Granger Bay precinct at the V&A Waterfront.

The reclamation project will comprise three elements: coastal protection infrastructure, mixed-use development on the newly reclaimed land and adjacent mixed-use.

“The V&A Waterfront submits that the construction of the entire Granger Bay reclamation project is estimated to generate a total production output of approximately R24.2bn and contribute R8.8bn to GDP,” Aucamp said in a government notice.

“The entire reclamation construction phase is said to create 26,929 jobs, while the operation phase is said to create plus or minus 5,105 jobs over 20 years.

“The overall environmental impact of the proposed reclamation project, including but not limited to impacts on fisheries and oceanographic conditions, is said to be low.”

Members of the public will have a month to submit their comments on the mooted project.

Most of South Africa’s coastline is privately owned, with only a minor percentage belonging to the state, with roughly 70% of coastal land in private and approximately 30% in public hands.

The reclamation proposal aims to improve coastal public access, as it will provide a continuous public walkway, enabling unfettered access to the coast. — V&A Waterfront application

V&A Waterfront, in its application, said while the coastline abutting the Waterfront is in private ownership, there is unrestricted public access via landscaped pedestrian routes and boardwalks.

“The V&A Waterfront is set apart from most other waterfronts, as it has both public access to harbour quaysides as well as to the ocean coastline,” the application reads.

“The reclamation proposal aims to improve coastal public access, as it will provide a continuous public walkway, enabling unfettered access to the coast. It will link the existing public access in the Waterfront with Beach Road, Mouille Point, and the coastal walkway westwards. It will provide coastal parks that connect the public with the ocean for the enjoyment of both local residents and visitors.”

The V&A Waterfront is the crown jewel in Growthpoint’s R155bn-plus portfolio. The reclamation application comes as Growthpoint, South Africa’s largest commercial property owner, invests heavily in the Western Cape as the province continues to be the country’s tourism and business hotspot.

The property group, worth R63bn on the JSE last year, said it will co-invest in the development of the Cape Winelands Airport precinct. That project presents an initial investment of R8bn.

One of the motivations for the V&A Waterfront project is that due to the effects of global warming, it is evident that sea levels are rising, and responses to coastal impacts and risks need to be implemented to limit this coastal risk, including shore protection.

To this end, the entity said the effects of climate change must be considered when adjudicating its application.

“The existing unprotected shoreline in Granger Bay is vulnerable to damage and poses a flooding risk to the adjacent areas. In the event of damage to the shoreline, overtopping and flooding of infrastructure and services are likely,” the application reads.

“The site’s future development is constrained by a legacy associated with the unstable coastal edge and limited level of protection from wave action, particularly during high seas, as currently provided by a rock revetment.

“This reclamation project will provide for public safety in the future and for better protection of infrastructure in the precinct.”