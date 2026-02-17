Employer federation calls for swift probe into scrap metal price-fixing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa has raised concerns that a prolonged probe might lead to disruption and uncertainty.

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) has called for a swift conclusion to the price-fixing probe launched by the Competition Commission on scrap metal purchasing companies.

“Experience in other industries has shown that competition-related proceedings take considerable time to conclude. Unnecessary prolonged processes tend to introduce uncertainty that affects companies, employees, customers and the broader value chain, particularly within the current challenging operating environment facing the metals and engineering sector,” the body said.

“As a federation representing a broad spectrum of companies across the metals and engineering value chain, Seifsa consistently encourages all members to conduct their business strictly within the prescripts of the law, including full compliance with competition legislation and all applicable regulatory frameworks.”

Seifsa says it encourages constructive engagement and full co-operation between the relevant authorities and the companies concerned. It says the objective is to ensure that due process is followed and that the matter is resolved as “expeditiously and fairly” as possible.

The Competition Commission said it has reason to believe Scaw South Africa, Cape Gate, Shaurya Steel and Unica Iron and Steel have engaged “in fixing the purchase price of shredded or processed scrap metal”, with the companies now vulnerable to hefty fines should they be found guilty of anti-competitive behaviour.

The commission raided the premises of the four last Friday.

“It is alleged that these firms have made price adjustment announcements of the same amount for implementation at more or less the same time,” the commission said.

The search-and-seizure operation was in furtherance of a complaint laid with the commission three years ago, with the watchdog having approached the high court in Pretoria for a search warrant.

Seifsa’s request for a speedy conclusion to the matter might fall on deaf ears, however, as the competition tsar is seized with several investigations — including into eight of South Africa’s largest insurance companies, a probe that is into its fourth year.

“The metals and engineering sector continues to operate under significant adverse structural pressures. In such an environment, extended uncertainty and/or acrimonious proceedings risk compounding existing challenges,” Seifsa warned.

Cape Gate has indicated its intention to challenge the lawfulness of the search warrant used by the commission, arguing that it was denied its right to oppose the warrant before it was granted.

“Cape Gate has always co-operated and is currently fully co-operating with the commission. In 2025 it made all requested information and documentation available,” it said in a statement.

“In fact, there was no need for a search operation, as Cape Gate has always been open and available to the commission.”