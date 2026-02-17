GNU parties defend progress as opposition challenges Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform narrative

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses parliament during the 2026 state of the nation address.

Parties in the government of national unity (GNU) on Tuesday defended the state’s record of stabilisation and institutional repair.

Responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address delivered last Thursday, they cited strong economic indicators, administrative reforms and co-ordinated security measures as examples of the growth.

But MPs from parties outside the GNU argued that corruption, policy failure and uneven service delivery continue to define the lived reality of many South Africans.

Mdumiseni Ntuli, chief whip of the ANC, said the address “gave South Africans hope” and called for the water crisis to be declared a national disaster to enable co-ordinated intervention.

He urged immediate vaccination of livestock in rural areas and warned that “the cattle should not be moved” to curb the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

DA leader and minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen focused on macroeconomic data. “Our economy is growing again,” he said, citing low inflation, consecutive budget surpluses and a stronger rand as “important signals, not intentions”.

He acknowledged that lived experience has not yet matched the data and called for greater urgency. On foot-and-mouth disease, Steenhuisen described the response as “a massive challenge” but confirmed that millions of vaccine doses have been secured and private veterinarians mobilised.

Velenkosini Hlabisa, IFP leader and minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, welcomed the water crisis committee as an emergency intervention but said lasting reform depends on rebuilding municipal capacity and reviewing the white paper on local government funding.

Gayton McKenzie, PA leader and minister of sport, arts & culture, said the country has turned the corner. He framed the GNU as evidence that coalition governance is delivering results. He also endorsed targeted security interventions in high-crime areas, including the deployment of the SANDF where necessary. He said development cannot proceed without restoring law and order in affected communities.

Dr Corné Mulder, leader of the Freedom Front Plus, rejected the stabilisation narrative. He said the country is “grinding to a halt and stagnating”. He blamed cadre deployment, BEE and affirmative action for weakening service delivery and linked water losses to infrastructure decay. Mulder also criticised the government’s foreign-policy stance.

‘Skeletal plan’

Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader and deputy minister of defence, said the GNU will be judged on implementation. The “skeletal plan” must be executed urgently, he said, welcoming SANDF deployments against organised crime and illegal mining.

Songezo Zibi, leader of Rise Mzansi, argued for fiscal discipline and prioritisation.

“To govern is to choose,” he said, calling for failing municipalities to be placed under administration and for properly resourced vetting and prosecutions so that citizens see “people tried and in orange overalls”.

Patricia de Lille, leader of GOOD and minister of tourism, described the address as “an honest assessment of where we are as a country” and said, “There are real green shoots.” She stressed that progress resulted from deliberate policy and GNU co-operation and that the coalition must take collective responsibility for both gains and shortcomings.

‘Biggest syndicate’

EFF leader Julius Malema launched a direct attack on the presidency.

“You asked us to send you, Thuma Mina, and we made the mistake and sent you,” he said, arguing that the Phala Phala matter has compromised the president’s anti-corruption credibility and branding the governing party “the biggest syndicate”.

He described crime as a national and social crisis rooted in systemic corruption.

Des van Rooyen, MK party MP, called the address “not a state of the nation address, but a state of intent address”.

He said claims of having “turned a corner” are contradicted by weak growth, high unemployment and deteriorating living standards.

While noting lower inflation, he argued that “low inflation must be accompanied by economic growth” and rejected what he termed austerity. He said South Africans deserve more than “committees and task teams”.

Athol Trollip, parliamentary leader of ActionSA, questioned why senior figures implicated in scandals have not faced prosecution and said promises of accountability lack visible consequence.

On foot-and-mouth disease, he criticised the pace of the response, stating that farmers are “literally dying for vaccines” and warned of declining confidence in the department’s capacity.

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane described the address as evidence of “a state of two nations”. He pointed to disparities in policing — “there are more police in this precinct today than there are in Nyanga” — and questioned affordability: “Where is the money coming from?” He called for reprioritisation towards frontline services.

ATM parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula said South Africans “need a leader who sympathises with them” and argued that “the rich are getting richer and the poor, poorer.”

He alleged that black-owned businesses face bribery demands to secure payment and warned, “Mr President, you are still going to account for Phala Phala.”

NCC leader Fadiel Adams contrasted major infrastructure proposals with local insecurity, saying the president spoke of a bullet train “but not the bullets flying over the Cape Flats”. He argued for social intervention rather than further militarisation.

UAT leader Wonderboy Mahlatsi said the address continues a liberalisation agenda that opens sectors such as rail and water to private profit-making.

“Who benefits?” he asked.

He argued that crime stems from economic exclusion and said, “Public trust cannot be built selectively,” criticising the president for not confronting Phala Phala directly.