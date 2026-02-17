Parliament extends police ad hoc committee deadline to March 31

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Assembly has approved a third extension of the ad hoc committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption, and political interference in the criminal justice system, moving its reporting deadline to March 31.

The resolution was tabled by ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli during a brief virtual sitting of the House chaired by speaker Thoko Didiza. Ntuli asked the House to extend the deadline for the committee established to probe allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

There were no objections.

The committee was established in July 2025 after Mkhwanazi made wide-ranging claims about criminal syndicates infiltrating law enforcement and prosecuting bodies. Its mandate is to investigate those allegations, hear testimony from implicated parties, and recommend remedial steps to strengthen oversight and accountability.

Since beginning its work, the committee has heard evidence from suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, his predecessor Bheki Cele, businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, among others.

The committee’s original reporting deadline was October 2025. It was subsequently extended to February 20 and has now been pushed out again to the end of March.

Parliament had previously been told that additional time is required to secure outstanding testimony and to allow the committee to process evidence and finalise its report.

The committee is expected to publish a revised programme for the remaining hearings and then begin drafting its final report for tabling in the National Assembly.