Mayor Xhakaza reshuffles Ekurhuleni cabinet, boosts ANC presence

There has been growing tension between Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza and the EFF. Picture: THULANI MBELE

Ekurhuleni executive mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has reshuffled his mayoral cabinet, stacking it with his ANC comrades who took up five crucial positions, including finance, roads and transport and utility services, while diminishing the EFF’s presence in his inner circle.

Xhakaza took over as mayor in April 2024 after African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana was removed after a no-confidence vote. Xhakaza later appointed Ngodwana as member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for corporate and shared services. Ngodwana was fired as MMC during the reshuffle, in which the number of portfolios previously held by the EFF dropped from five to two.

There has been growing tension between Xhakaza and the EFF. In June 2024, the mayor fired EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga as finance MMC, replacing him with his ANC comrade Jongizizwe Dlabathi, who retained his position during the reshuffle on Tuesday night. A statement announcing the reshuffle was released at 10.49pm.

The EFF was also not happy when the ANC successfully fielded its councillor Dora Mlambo when the EFF’s Nthabiseng Tshivhenga resigned as speaker in December 2025. The EFF believed it was entitled to reclaim the position.

EFF leader Julius Malema has accused Xhakaza of going rogue and trying to push the EFF out of the metro, saying the red berets would reconsider its support for the ANC in Gauteng, in which premier Panyaza Lesufi governs through a minority government reliant on EFF support, among others.

The Ekurhuleni council has 224 seats, with the ANC holding 86, the DA 65, the EFF 31, ActionSA 15, Freedom Front Plus eight, IFP two, ACDP two and smaller parties holding 10 seats.

Control of the Ekurhuleni metro has changed hands from coalitions led by the ANC to the DA, AIC and back to the ANC since 2016 due to what analysts have called the instability of coalitions.

Acting mayoral spokesperson Ramatolo Tlotleng said Xhakaza effected ” strategic changes to the composition of the city’s mayoral committee with immediate effect from February 17”.

“Following extensive consultation with the multiparty organisations represented in council, which includes 13 of the 16 political parties, an agreed-on Ekurhuleni governance framework was widely accepted to guide the work of the executive. This framework is a foundation to strengthen a sustainable Ekurhuleni government of local unity (EGLU),” he said.

The reshuffled mayoral committee includes:

Metro utilities (trading) Services: Jean Sthato (ANC)

Metro operations and maintenance: Nomadlozi Nkosi (ANC)

Human settlements: Leshaka Manamela (EFF)

Development planning and real estate: Dino Peterson (Patriotic Alliance)

Roads and transport: Lindiwe Mnguni (ANC)

Community services and by-law enforcement: Xolani Khumalo (ActionSA)

Community safety: Mzayifani Ngwenya (ANC)

Corporate shared services: Siphumule Ntombela (NFP)

Infrastructure and economic development agency: Thembi Msane (EFF)

Finance and strategy: Jongizizwe Dlabathi (ANC)

Tlotleng said the newly appointed MMCs, including ActionSA’s Khumalo, would be sworn in on Wednesday at the mayor’s parlour in Germiston. Khumalo is a well-known crime fighter and hosts a TV show on Moja Love, Sizok’thola (“We will catch you”). It focuses on combating drug abuse by exposing drug dealers, illegal drug dens and traffickers in communities countrywide.

