Masemola supported disbandment of KZN task team, Sibiya tells probe

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 18: Deputy national police commissioner for crime detection, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on February 18, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on July 6 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

The disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team (PKTT) did not happen overnight, and national commissioner Fannie Masemola agreed with the move during discussions, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya testified at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday.

Sibiya took the witness box for the first time at the commission investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in the justice cluster on Wednesday.

He faces allegations of proceeding with the disbandment of the task team without approval from his superior, Masemola.

He, however, told the commission that in disbanding the team, he followed instructions from Masemola’s office.

Witnesses before the commission have alleged the team was disbanded by police minister Senzo Mchunu because it was investigating criminal syndicates with links to SAPS’ upper echelons and politicians.

Sibiya told the commission he was “surprised” when Masemola testified about being “surprised” by the instruction of disbanding the team on December 31 2024, sent to his office by Mchunu.

Sibiya said Masemola was part of discussions with Mchunu in which the lifespan of the task team was discussed almost two months before the New Year’s Eve letter.

“The national commissioner testified the minister’s directive to de-establish the PKTT came as a complete surprise to him.

“However, I wish to draw the commissioner’s attention to a meeting held [on] November 1 2024 at the SAPS academy in Tshwane,” Sibiya said.

“In this meeting, minister Mchunu directed the executive committee of the SAPS to reconsider certain operational capabilities, including the PKTT, on the basis that these task teams were said to duplicate capabilities already existing elsewhere in the SAPS.”

He said Masemola in that meeting explained the KwaZulu-Natal task team was a temporary operational team.

“The commissioner’s [Masemola’s] assertion that the de-establishment of the PKTT came as a surprise to him is, with respect, difficult to reconcile with events preceding the directive and warrants careful scrutiny by the commission.

“He could not have been surprised because he participated in the discussions, and there are minutes in that regard.”

Sibiya denied he had ordered the withdrawal of 121 dockets from the team in March 2025; he testified he was following the instructions of Masemola’s office after the disbandment letter.

Masemola previously conceded that though he did not agree with the decision to disband the team, he did not contest it. He said he opted for a slow breakdown of the team.

Masemola testified he did not approve of Sibiya’s approach to the disbandment.

“We were working together in this thing,” Sibiya told the commission, rebutting his boss’ testimony.

“This was not something that happened overnight.”

The disbandment of the task team is a focal point for the commission based on the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi alleged Sibiya supported the disbandment decision because the team was investigating attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Sibiya allegedly received money from Matlala, whose company had a R360m tender with SAPS.

He continues with his testimony.