Retail advances 3.7% in 2025, though monthly momentum stalls

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Data from Stats SA indicates household spending improved across most segments over the course of 2025, even as the economic environment remained constrained.

South Africa’s retail sector closed 2025 with steady annual growth, though December delivered a softer month-on-month performance, according to data published by Stats SA on Wednesday.

Measured in real terms, retail trade sales increased 2.6% year on year in December 2025. On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales declined 0.4% compared with November, trimming some of the momentum built earlier in the quarter.

General dealers once again drove the annual increase. Sales in this category rose 3.9%, contributing 1.6 percentage points to the overall gain. All “other” retailers expanded 8.3%, adding 0.8 of a percentage point, while those in household furniture, appliances and equipment recorded the fastest growth at 11.5%, contributing 0.5 of a percentage point. Those segments drove the bulk of December’s performance.

The monthly picture was less convincing. December’s 0.4% seasonally adjusted decline follows increases of 0.6% in November and 1.0% in October. While the quarter still recorded growth overall, the late-year dip suggests consumer demand remains uneven rather than decisively accelerating.

For all of 2025, retail trade sales increased 3.7% compared with 2024. Six of the seven retail categories recorded annual growth. General dealers rose 2.8%, contributing 1.2 percentage points to the yearly expansion. Retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods followed, climbing 6.0% and contributing 1.0 percentage point.

Improved household spending

The gains show household spending improved across most segments during the year, even within a constrained economic environment.

Fourth-quarter data reinforces that trend, with retail trade sales increasing 3.0% compared with the same three months a year earlier. General dealers contributed 1.0 percentage point to that rise, while “other” retailers and textiles added 0.8 of a percentage point and 0.5 of a percentage point respectively.

The only negative contributor was retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores, which declined 2.9% and reduced quarterly growth by 0.3 of a percentage point.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales rose 0.8% in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter, led by general dealers. Retailers in hardware, paint and glass moved in the opposite direction, declining 1.7% and subtracting 0.1 of a percentage point from the quarterly change.