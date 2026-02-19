Govt readying advertising rules to clamp down on SA’s gambling ‘scourge’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of trade, industry & competition says it is planning to regulate gambling advertising, responding to growing pressure from civil society and political parties over the scourge of gambling in the country.

In a formal response to Rise Mzansi’s memorandum of demands, which was submitted to the department in 2025, the department’s director-general, Simphiwe Hamilton, confirmed the department is moving to publish new norms and standards governing how gambling is marketed to South Africans.

“We will also be responding with the norms and standards on gambling advertising to curb the extent of the scourge of gambling advertising. We expect to publish the norms and standards on gambling advertising as well as gambling advertising regulations before July 2026,” Hamilton replied to Rise Mzansi’s Makashule Gana.

The commitment comes against a backdrop of an industry that has flooded the airwaves, billboards and digital platforms with marketing.

Online betting companies, particularly sports betting giants such as Betway and Hollywoodbets have enlisted South Africa’s most recognisable sporting figures as brand ambassadors and dominate sponsorships across football, rugby and cricket.

The department also noted Rise Mzansi’s recommendation for a ban on advertisements during specific hours and in relation to sponsorships and committed to considering compliant mechanisms to advance this

“It is emphasised that gambling is a functional area of concurrent jurisdiction with provinces and the licensing of gambling takes place in provinces. It should be noted that the issue of illegal operators also requires provinces as they are licensing authorities. This issue will be consulted with the National Gambling Board (NGB) and provinces for further action. The NGB is undertaking work with Provincial Licensing Authorities to address illegal gambling and the work is on-going,” Hamilton said.

“The National Gambling Amendment Bill 2018 remains in a mediation process in parliament and the department has been advised that all the processes regarding the bill have been exhausted legally and that the minister is not empowered and is not in a position to withdraw the bill as the executive. The bill therefore awaits parliamentary processes. However, the department would like to confirm that the new comprehensive bill is being developed and processes are under way with consultations having commenced with provinces.”

Asset management firm M&G in 2025 estimated money lost to online betting platforms would soon exceed R50bn a year and that some families are diverting funds away from basic household needs towards high-risk gambling.

The National Gambling Board in its strategic plan for the 2025/26 to 2029/30 financial years targets intrusive and non-compliant gambling advertising particularly content that reaches minors or downplays the risks of gambling. Proposed measures include restricting advertising times, limiting influencer and sports sponsorship marketing and enforcing clearer responsible gambling warnings.

The National Treasury has proposed a 20% tax on gross online gambling revenue on top of existing provincial gambling taxes.