‘Sometimes the employer prefers to negotiate on the streets,’ says Satawu as it declares wage dispute

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has declared a dispute with employers in the bus passenger sector, threatening to strike during the upcoming busy Easter period.

A strike could leave millions of passengers in the lurch over the Easter long weekend, including travellers to neighbouring countries such as Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Eswatini. Traffic volumes over the Easter break are second only to the Christmas holidays.

Satawu, an affiliate of Cosatu, is demanding a two-year wage agreement for increases of 6.5% in the first year and 7.5% in the final year. The employer is offering 3.25% in the first year and 3.5% in the second year. Inflation is hovering around 3.5%.

Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese said the union has declared a dispute with employers at the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (Sarpbac)

“It is very unfortunate that the employer keeps on undermining and insulting us as labour. The employer is refusing to meet our demands,” Tshemese said.

“We have been very patient with the employer; however, we are dealing with people who are very self-centred, people who have [no] respect for workers and labour laws of this country.”

She said the union had no choice “but to take to the streets … sometimes the employer prefers to negotiate on the streets”.

Preparing for strike

“We want to emphasise that going on strike is not our priority, especially during the Easter season, when millions of South Africans would be travelling to their different destinations throughout the season. However, as a union we have a mandate and a responsibility to fight and to protect [the interests of] our own members and workers. We are going to start preparing all the necessary processes and procedures leading to the strike,” Tshemese said.

She said labour is still open to going back to the negotiating table, but management has to table a “more meaningful and reasonable” offer or risk industrial action.

Sarpbac general secretary Gary Wilson said the deadlock has not yet reached the stage of a strike.

“According to our constitution, a conciliation process will now take place. If the deadlock remains unresolved, there will then be a 30-day cooling-off period for the parties. It is only after that process that the union can issue a 48-hour strike notice. We are still very far from that,” Wilson said.

Satawu represents about 4,600 workers in the sector. In 2024, Satawu secured a two-year wage deal in the bus sector for increases of 5% and 6.5% valid from April 1 2024 to March 31 2026.

The agreement set a minimum hourly rate of R48.15 for the first year (2024) and R51.28 for the second year (2025–26). Satawu initially demanded a 15% across-the-board salary increase and a minimum wage of R12,000 per month.

In April 2023, Satawu signed a one-year wage agreement for the 2023-24 financial year, securing a 7% salary increase. Workers initially demanded an 8% wage hike.

In 2022, a strike in the sector was averted when parties agreed to a 6% pay increase. Labour had initially sought 11%.

In 2021, workers in the sector settled for a 4% increase after demanding 7.5%-8.5%, and in 2020 the sector implemented a 6% hike.