Tighter gambling ad rules mulled amid rising social costs

The department of trade, industry & competition plans to regulate gambling advertising amid mounting pressure from civil society and political parties over the social harms linked to betting.

In a formal response to a 2025 memorandum from Rise Mzansi, director-general Simphiwe Hamilton confirmed the department is preparing new norms and standards governing how gambling is marketed to South Africans.

“We will also be responding with norms and standards to curb the extent of gambling advertising. We expect to publish these as well as gambling advertising regulations before July 2026,” Hamilton replied to Rise Mzansi’s Makashule Gana.

The commitment comes against a backdrop of an industry that has flooded airwaves, billboards and digital platforms with marketing of the various products and services it provides.

Regulation of the gambling industry will be difficult, however, as the industry now plays out across television, pitch-side branding, influencer feeds and smartphone screens.

Online betting companies, particularly sports betting giants such as Betway and Hollywoodbets, have enlisted South Africa’s most recognisable sporting figures as brand ambassadors to dominate sponsorships across football, rugby and cricket.

The department also noted Rise Mzansi’s recommendation for a ban on advertisements during specific hours and regarding sponsorships and is committed to considering compliant mechanisms to advance this.

Some of the issues raised in the Rise Mzansi memorandum are complex and do not fall only within the department’s mandate and responsibility. These include matters related to taxes, which are regulated at national and provincial levels. However, efforts will be made to strengthen co-ordination with other key stakeholders on gambling matters, Hamilton said.

“It is emphasised that gambling is a functional area of concurrent jurisdiction with provinces, and the licensing of gambling takes place in provinces.

Illegal operators in crosshairs

“It should be noted that the issue of illegal operators also requires provinces, as they are licensing authorities. This issue will be [discussed] with the National Gambling Board (NGB) and provinces for further action. The NGB is undertaking work with provincial licensing authorities to address illegal gambling, and the work is ongoing,” Hamilton said.

“The National Gambling Amendment Bill 2018 remains in a mediation process in parliament, and the department has been advised that all the processes regarding the bill have been exhausted legally and that the minister is not empowered and is not in a position to withdraw the bill as the executive.

“The bill therefore awaits parliamentary processes. However … the new comprehensive bill is being developed and processes are under way with consultations having commenced with provinces.”

Asset management firm M&G in 2025 estimated money lost to online betting platforms would soon exceed R50bn a year and that some families are diverting funds away from basic household needs towards high-risk gambling.

The National Gambling Board in its strategic plan for the 2025/26 to 2029/30 financial years targets intrusive and non-compliant gambling advertising, particularly content that reaches minors or downplays the risks of gambling.

Proposed measures include restricting advertising times, limiting influencer and sports sponsorship marketing and enforcing clearer responsible gambling warnings.

The National Treasury has proposed a 20% tax on gross online gambling revenue on top of existing provincial gambling taxes.