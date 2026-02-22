POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Godongwana to table 2026 budget as provinces set policy tone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The week centres on the tabling of the 2026 budget, while parliament intensifies oversight and provinces outline their policy priorities.

On Monday, the ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, will meet to address procedural matters, including the scheduling of witnesses and questions directed to President Cyril Ramaphosa. A number of witnesses have mentioned the name of the president, and the feeling in the committee is that Ramaphosa should be afforded the opportunity to respond in person or through a written submission.

In the National Assembly, higher education & training minister Buti Manamela will deliver a ministerial statement on the readiness of the post-school education and training sector for the 2026 academic year. The statement is expected to focus on funding pressures, institutional capacity and enrolment planning.

In Gauteng, premier Panyaza Lesufi will deliver the state of the province address on Monday evening, setting out the provincial government’s economic and service delivery agenda.

Gauteng premier Panyaza. Picture: (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

In Limpopo, the provincial police commissioner is scheduled to release third-quarter crime statistics for October to December 2025, outlining trends in serious and violent crime and detailing intervention strategies.

Parliament is expected to be a hive of activity this week.

On Tuesday, the portfolio committee on agriculture will receive an update from the department of agriculture on the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak and measures to contain its spread.

The portfolio committee on mineral and petroleum resources will be briefed by Natjoints on illegal mining and enforcement interventions.

The portfolio committee on electricity and energy is set to engage the minister and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa on electricity tariff increases, a development with direct implications for households and industry.

On Wednesday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana will table the 2026 budget in the National Assembly. The budget speech will outline revenue projections, expenditure priorities, and the fiscal framework underpinning the government’s policy commitments announced in the state of the nation address.

Godongwana will introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the 2026 Division of Revenue Bill, which will determine allocations across national, provincial, and local government.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: Supplied

In the Western Cape, premier Alan Winde will deliver the state of the province address.

On Thursday provincial addresses continue. In the Eastern Cape, premier Oscar Mabuyane is scheduled to address the legislature, while premier Lazarus Mokgosi will speak in the North West and premier Zamani Saul in the Northern Cape.

The programming committees of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces will meet to determine the legislative agenda and consider committee reports.

On Friday, premier Thamsanqa Ntuli will deliver the state of the province address in KwaZulu-Natal. In parliament, finance committees will receive a formal briefing from Godongwana on the 2026 budget, marking the start of detailed scrutiny of the fiscal framework, revenue assumptions and spending plans.