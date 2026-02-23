SIU exposes multimillion-rand permit fraud in SA’s immigration system

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SIU has uncovered a multimillion-rand fraud and corruption scheme in South Africa’s immigration system, revealing systemic sale of permits and deep collusion between state officials, religious figures and foreign nationals.

It described the scheme as a wholesale auctioning of South Africa’s borders, and issued 19 systemic recommendations on employee vetting, biometric controls, interdepartmental data integration and post-issuance visa compliance.

Between 2004 and 2024, the SIU traced financial gains of over R181m and R16,313,327 in unexplained deposits flowing into the accounts of just four officials, each earning less than R25,000 a month.

“South Africa was being sold one permit at a time,” the acting head of the SIU, Leonard Lekgotlo, told journalists on Monday.

Masked payments

Permit applications were submitted via WhatsApp for fast-tracked approval. Once approved, money moved almost immediately, not into officials’ accounts directly, but into those of their spouses. Bribes were disguised as ordinary transactions and references such as “permit”, “visa process” or “building material” used to mask payments.

In one instance, a permit was approved on December 20 and R3,000 landed in a spouse’s account the next day.

From the proceeds of the scheme, one home affairs official built a mansion and a paved road to her home on a monthly salary of R25,000. A construction company registered in her colleague’s husband’s name received R8.9m between 2020 and 2023, with some payments explicitly referencing “PRP” (permanent residence permit). At least R185,000 was directly traceable to fraudulent PRP applications.

The investigation extended well beyond the corridors of home affairs to include other state departments. Malawi’s Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s PRP was approved by an adjudicator who was a member of his church, ECG Ministries.

Shepherd Bushiri. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan)

A self-proclaimed prophet, Bushiri and his wife Mary are facing extradition to South Africa to stand trial on numerous charges, including fraud and rape.

His application rested on a fraudulent financial independence letter signed by a chartered accountant who admitted he was paid merely for his signature.

Bushiri also purchased an aircraft for $1.2m in cash from his nonprofit company, raising what the SIU called serious concerns about money laundering and misuse of religious donations.

Nigeria’s pastor Timothy Omotoso entered South Africa under false pretences, having fraudulently secured a work permit from a country of which he was not a citizen.

When his visa renewal was denied, he circumvented the system by obtaining a ministerial waiver that investigators found was unlawfully granted by an official without the necessary authority.

Omotoso was acquitted earlier in 2025 on rape and human trafficking charges.

Zimbabwean national Kudakwashe Mpofu paid just R3,000 for a counterfeit PRP in 2018. The document contained incorrect fonts, misspelt stamps and reference numbers that did not exist in any government database.

Despite this, Mpofu rose to become CFO of North West Development Corporation, earning R1.6m a year. He was convicted in the Mmabatho Regional Court and sentenced to three years under correctional supervision.

Nigerian rapper Prince Daniel Obioma, known as 3GAR, overstayed his visa in 2023, remained in South Africa illegally, departed and then re-entered the country with no border record, only to be identified behind the wheel of a McLaren that crashed in Cape Town in March 2025, exposing critical failures in the country’s movement control systems.

Investigators also uncovered DNA sample swapping at the National Health Laboratory Services and an identity fraud scheme in which foreign nationals used South African citizens’ fingerprints to fraudulently obtain passports.

Officials dismissed

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said 20 officials have already been dismissed since April 2025, while 75 disciplinary cases over the past two financial years resulted in 16 suspensions without pay and 22 written warnings.

“I have also requested the director-general to write to the department of public service & administration, as well as to the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, to ensure these former officials are not re-employed elsewhere in the state while they undergo criminal proceedings,” Schreiber said.

“The department has also identified more than 2,000 study visas that were fraudulently issued through these syndicates.

“Administrative processes are now under way to cancel these visas, and we will also ringfence any subsequent visas obtained by these same individuals to ensure that all irregularly obtained documents are cancelled and that perpetrators are deported or prosecuted as required.”