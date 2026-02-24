Fire halts Cape Town airport operations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A fire at the Cape Town International Airport brought operations to a halt on Tuesday, disrupting one of SA’s busiest travel hubs and delaying scores of passengers.

Cape Town’s airport serves as a key domestic and international link, and interruptions can have knock-on effects across airline schedules.

“Smoke could be seen in one part of the airport with alarm sirens heard,” according to an eyewitness. The disruption triggered a power outage that left “passengers unable to be checked in, while internet [connection] was also unavailable”, compounding delays and stranding travellers inside the terminal.

The airport floor filled with hundreds of people as systems went offline.

“Beyond that, no official communication was transmitted to the hundreds of travellers that filled the floor,” the eyewitness said. “Patrons at a Spur were evacuated due to an ‘emergency’,” according to the same individual, referring to a restaurant inside the airport complex.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire were not immediately clear.

FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gordon said the fire was brought under control fairly quickly. However, there were a few flights that had been identified as being at risk of being delayed.

“There’s now a backlog of planes that need to depart.”

Gordon said he had heard that the impact was “more severe on international flights”.

Acsa

In a statement, Acsa group spokesperson Ofentse Dijoe said the fire that occurred on the landside of the airport had been extinguished, and all passengers, staff and visitors were safe.

“We understand that this incident may have caused concern, and we urge all passengers and visitors to follow security instructions and proceed to designated places of safety as directed by airport personnel,” Dijoe said.

“The fire affected network and IT services, including airport Wi-Fi and other essential systems. As a precautionary measure, international departures have been temporarily suspended, and incoming international flights are being diverted.”

Dijoe said international flights that had already landed were being processed, adding that passengers travelling domestically “are advised to check directly with their airlines and the ACSA mobile app for the latest flight information”.

With Luyolo Mkentane