Sibiya admits leaking SAPS tender report would warn Matlala of trouble

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry suggests that suspended deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya warned Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala about reports recommending the termination of his R350m tender two months before it was cancelled.

This is the view drawn by Madlanga commissioners after a screenshot showing Sibiya sending Sgt Fannie Nkosi a confidential preliminary report which recommended that the contract with Matlala’s company be terminated.

Sibiya struggled to explain why he sent the document to Nkosi after initially arguing it was not confidential. But after commissioners showed him that it was marked confidential, he then changed his story, stating that the document was already out.

After failing to explain why he would send the document to Nkosi, he then said he didn’t see anything wrong with sending a police officer a police document.

After a back and forth, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga suggested that the reason Sibiya sent the document was because he knew it would reach Matlala.

“You were basically sharing, and I am suggesting this to you: that you were sharing with Sgt Nkosi to alert Mr Matlala as to what was happening, and you are upfront alerting Mr Matlala that he be aware this is what is happening,” said Madlanga.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi shared the same sentiments.

“You sent all of this [documents] and most importantly the audit page with an understanding that he would share with Matlala. [Warning] him that there are talks,” Baloyi said.

After being cornered, Sibiya conceded that by sending the document to Nkosi, it would subsequently reach Matlala.

Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, was awarded a R350m tender by the SA Police Service (SAPS) in June 2024 to conduct health risk assessments for new recruits and SAPS employees.

The tender was cancelled in May 2025 after suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu ordered a forensic investigation into the process followed when it was awarded.

Sibiya is accused of working in cahoots with alleged cartel members, including Matlala.

Nkosi, known as “Witness F”, is believed to be the middleman between Sibiya and alleged cartel members.

He previously told the commission Matlala and Gauteng head of organised crime Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri attended a thanksgiving event at Sibiya’s home.

