SA’s reputation takes a hit in Cape Town airport fire fiasco

Passengers wait in long queues at Cape Town International Airport after a fire delayed scores of flights, February 24 2026. Picture:

Cape Town International Airport, the nerve centre of South Africa’s tourism and business travel, was dealt a blow on Tuesday when a fire diverted international flights and delayed dozens of domestic flights.

The fire incident, which occurred at 11.15am, brought the country’s second-largest airport to a standstill.

The fire, whose cause remains unknown, damaged the airport’s IT and other essential systems. This saw some international flights diverted, leaving scores of domestic and international travellers stranded.

By 7pm the situation had hardly improved. More than 4,000 people were queuing to check in their luggage, which was slowed down further as the airport resorted to manual processing.

Power at the airport, which processed 11-million passengers last year, was restored at about 3pm. However, the restoration of power did not lead to the restoration of the airport’s full complement of IT services.

“Cape Town International Airport confirms that power has been fully restored following a fire incident earlier today in the northern service yard (international inner lane),” the Airports Company South Africa, which manages the country’s nine airports, said in a statement.

“The fire was reported at approximately 11.15am and was extinguished shortly thereafter. As a precaution, sections of the international terminal affected by smoke were evacuated.”

Passengers and observers criticised the airport’s communication during the incident, saying official updates were sparse and many travellers relied on fellow passengers for information.

Videos and photos shared by travellers showed long queues, frustrated families and staff working with paper manifests and handheld scanners.

Passengers wait at Cape Town International Airport after a fire caused long delays on Tuesday. Picture: Reuters/Esa Alexander (Esa Alexander)

“No official communication was transmitted to the hundreds of travellers that filled the floor,” an eyewitness said. “Patrons at a Spur were evacuated due to an ‘emergency’,” according to the person, referring to a restaurant inside the airport complex.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire were not immediately clear.

Backlog of planes

FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gordon said the fire was brought under control fairly quickly. However, there were a few flights that had been identified as being at risk of being delayed.

“There’s now a backlog of planes that need to depart.”

Gordon said he had heard that the impact was “more severe on international flights”.

Cape Town is a primary international gateway for leisure and business travel in Africa. Disruptions at the airport ripple through the city’s hospitality and transport sectors and can have immediate economic and reputational consequences for the Western Cape.