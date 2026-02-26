Cape Town goes ahead with land auction despite claims of exclusion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Good Hope Centre is one of the 50 properties going under the hammer.

The DA-led City of Cape Town proceeded on Thursday with the online auction of about 50 municipal properties, including the Good Hope Centre, despite sustained allegations that the process sidelined meaningful public participation and failed to engage affected communities adequately.

Opposition parties and civil society formations have questioned the adequacy, accessibility and timing of consultation processes conducted under the municipal asset transfer regulations and the city’s immovable property disposal policy.

They argue that engagement undertaken before the council authorised the disposals was neither sufficiently inclusive nor responsive to shifting socioeconomic conditions in the metro.

Speaking to Business Day, James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth, defended the process. In the city’s official media release, he said: “By releasing this site for revitalisation and redevelopment, we are giving the private sector the opportunity to develop a vibrant mixed-use precinct. Cape Town is a city full of opportunity, and as custodians of its assets, it is the city’s responsibility to ensure that municipal land and buildings contribute to the city’s growth and the well-being of its residents.”

Vos confirmed heritage elements of the Good Hope Centre would be preserved and proceeds from the sale would be reinvested into service delivery and infrastructure. The city maintains all properties identified for auction were “thoroughly assessed and confirmed as not required for municipal purposes”.

Critics remain unconvinced. Civil society groups note the public participation processes on which the city relies date back to between 2019 and 2025, and question their relevance in a post-pandemic context marked by deepening housing pressures and spatial inequality.

The South African Human Rights Commission called for a voluntary postponement of the auction, citing concerns that human rights implications and issues of spatial justice had not been fully ventilated. It requested a written response from the city by February 24 2026.

Opposition extended beyond formal submissions. Activists, including members of the Save Our Sacred Lands coalition and traditional landowner representatives, protested outside the Western Cape High Court and the Good Hope Centre in the days before the auction, chanting “Hands off our land”. Urgent court applications to halt the sale were dismissed, clearing the way for the auction to proceed.

Protesters argue statutory compliance does not equate to meaningful engagement and consultation mechanisms did not adequately reach communities most affected by land scarcity and historic marginalisation.

Eloise Rossouw, spokesperson for the Khoi and San community, criticised what she described as the absence of contemporaneous public participation around the auction itself.

Political opposition echoed those concerns. The ANC caucus has condemned the disposal of “well-located land” without what it terms proper public involvement, particularly against a housing waiting list exceeding 400,000 applicants.

The party has argued that the Municipal Finance Management Act should explicitly recognise housing and human settlements as minimum basic services, thereby strengthening consultation obligations before municipal land is sold.

The city maintains that it has complied with all legal and governance requirements and the sites released were surplus to municipal needs or unsuitable for human settlements. The dispute, however, has placed the adequacy of public participation at the centre of Cape Town’s land governance debate.