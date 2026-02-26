Dlabathi resigns as Ekurhuleni finance MMC and ANC regional secretary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC councillor Jongizizwe Dlabathi has resigned as Ekurhuleni finance MMC and ANC regional secretary.

Dlabathi wrote, in correspondence seen by Business Day: “This serves to communicate my unfortunate but deeply considered resignation as both the ANC regional secretary in Ekurhuleni and the member of the mayoral committee responsible for finance. This decision is in the best interests of the ANC in the region and its smooth functioning.

“I am humbled by the privilege and opportunity granted to serve and to apply my skills and professional expertise in the course of organisational work, transformation, service delivery, development and ethical governance. My resignation is effective from February 27 2026.”

When approached by reporters after a scheduled council meeting had been postponed in the Germiston council chambers on Thursday, following the resignation of council speaker Dora Mlambo, Dlabathi refused to comment.

The resignations come after Dlabathi mounted a spirited defence of mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza’s reshuffle last Tuesday, which slashed the EFF’s influence from five portfolios to two. Both the EFF and ActionSA have since rejected invitations to serve on Xhakaza’s mayoral committee.

During an ANC media briefing last week, Dlabathi, who also serves as the Gauteng chair of the SA Local Government Association (Salga), said the reshuffle was aimed at strengthening governance and improving service delivery in South Africa’s manufacturing heartland. He said there was no crisis as a result of the reshuffle.