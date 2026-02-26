Geordin Hill-Lewis expected to announce bid for DA federal leader

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Geordin Hill-Lewis, the mayor of Cape Town, is expected to announce on Friday he will seek to succeed John Steenhuisen as federal leader.

This is as the DA, the second-largest party in the government of national unity (GNU), formally opens nominations for its internal leadership contest scheduled for April.

Certification of the voters’ roll on March 6 will be closely watched by insiders, as delegate composition can materially influence the outcome in a party where provincial structures wield significant sway.

Nominations close on March 23. The narrow window leaves candidates just more than three weeks to secure branch endorsements and lock in provincial backing before the delegates gather in Johannesburg in April.

The DA is heading into a leadership transition after federal leader John Steenhuisen announced he will step down, triggering a contest before the party’s federal congress in April. With Steenhuisen and federal council chair Helen Zille not contesting, the party faces two vacancies in its top leadership structures.

Hill-Lewis has served as mayor since 2021 after a decade in parliament and governs the DA’s most secure metropolitan stronghold with a stable majority.