IEC allocated R1.116bn for 2026 local government elections

A man reads a newspaper in front of the result board at the National Results Operation Centre of the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

The 2026 budget provides R1.116bn for this year’s local government elections through a special appropriation to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)

The allocation is specifically and exclusively appropriated, meaning it is ring-fenced for election-related purposes and may not be shifted to other uses.

The funding forms part of the special appropriation bill for 2025/26, which allocates additional amounts for expenditure already authorised and for specific purposes ahead of the 2026/27 financial year.

The IEC is responsible for administering municipal elections, including voter registration, staffing of voting stations, procurement of election materials, logistics, results management systems and related operational costs.

The allocation of R1.116bn supplements the IEC’s baseline funding and provides for preparatory work in advance of the local government elections, which are due to take place between November 2026 and February 2027 in terms of the electoral timetable.

Election funding is treated as a direct charge against the National Revenue Fund once appropriated, ensuring operational certainty for the commission. The division of revenue framework also includes transitional provisions linked to the 2026 municipal election cycle, allowing for adjustments where municipal boundaries or structures change.