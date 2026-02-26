Law firm withheld Mkhwanazi’s blue-light report over nonpayment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Ekurhuleni metro failed to take disciplinary action against police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi for more than two years because the law firm that probed him refused to release its report due to unpaid fees, the metro’s human resources head, Linda Gxasheka, told the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

Gxasheka faces allegations of being among top officials accused of protecting Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action for unlawfully authorising the fitting of blue lights, which are reserved for law enforcement, to the vehicles of murder accused Vusimuzi Matlala.

Witnesses before the commission testified of systematic collapse of disciplinary measures within the municipality, particularly in cases involving Mkhwanazi.

Gxasheka, testifying for the first time at the commission investigating criminal infiltration in the justice cluster, denied allegations levelled against her by suspended metro police chief Isaac Mapiyeye and former human resources divisional head Xolani Nciza.

She told the commission that the case of Mkhwanazi was investigated by law firm Majang Attorneys after it was reported to the city in 2023. She said the human resources department’s hands were tied because Majang Attorneys refused to release the report because the municipality owed it a lot of money.

Gxasheka said in 2025 the human resources department paid the law firm to access the report for disciplinary processes and to present it to the commission, but the firm refused because other departments owed it money.

“I understand because they have kids and families to feed as well, and the municipality owed them a lot of money,” she said.

Gxasheka said the law firm indicated it would release the report only when the request is made by the commission, not the municipality.

The municipality’s human resources department did not have a file on Mkhwanazi’s case. She said the staff dealing with the case told her Nciza allegedly instructed them to delete Mkhwanazi’s disciplinary files after the matter was handed to the law firm.

Gxasheka said that when Mapiyeye reported the matter to her, he described Mkhwanazi as “dangerous”.

“Xolani and Mapiyeye engaged me in the boardroom of the city manager. The conversation changed very quickly, and it focused on how dangerous Mkhwanazi is and how the chief of police is scared of him. He said he had increased his VIP protection.”

Xolani and Mapiyeye engaged me in the boardroom of the city manager. The conversation changed very quickly, and it focused on how dangerous Mkhwanazi is and how the chief of police is scared of him. — Linda Gxasheka

She said there were several cases in which the municipality had to hire firms to investigate because of the dangers flagged. Her house was broken into and she was followed by men armed with rifles driving cars with Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) branding but that did not belong to the metro. She said after her suspension by the metro, she was followed to the Eastern Cape and men entered her hotel room.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in September 2023 made a recommendation to the metro to take disciplinary action against Mkhwanazi for the blue-lights saga, but the metro’s legal department advised the municipality to not act on the report. As a result, the municipality promoted Mkhwanazi to the position of deputy police chief.

Gxasheka said she did not challenge the legal advice.

Mapiyeye, before his suspension in a sexual harassment case in August 2024, also withdrew internal investigation against Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi was initially suspended by Gxasheka in February 2023 after the blue-lights case was reported by News24. His suspension was later lifted on the instruction of former city manager Imogen Mashazi, who also faces allegations of protecting Mkhwanazi.

Gxasheka said the lifting of the suspension was done after Nciza told metro management that Ipid was probing Mkhwanazi and his arrest was imminent. This was in May 2023.

“Mashazi decided that there is no point to extend the suspension any further,” she said.

Ipid, however, did not arrest Mkhwanazi pending its criminal investigation, and he remained on the job.

Gxasheka denied allegations that she and legal head Kemi Behari received a salary increase as a favour from Mashazi.

She also denied allegations she protected Mkhwanazi. “There was no fraud that was done, there was no favour that was done for me and advocate Behari. When the matter went to the mayor for endorsement, Mashazi called me and asked how did all those MMCs agreed that this must be given?

“I came to the City of Ekurhuleni quite a senior from the City of Joburg. I have implemented so many achievements. This money was duly approved by the mayor to us.”