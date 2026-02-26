Sona promises carry multibillion-rand price tag

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his Reply to the Debate on the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Parliament’s Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town.

The 2026 budget sets out firm baselines for departmental spending, but several of the headline commitments made in the state of the nation address (Sona) will require careful funding within those limits.

These include the recruitment of 5,500 police officers, the appointment of 10,000 labour inspectors and continued South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployments.

Consolidated government expenditure amounts to R2.58-trillion in 2025/26 and rises over the medium term. Within that envelope, the defence and state-security function is allocated R59.3bn in 2026/27 while police services receive R140.1bn.

The budget does not create a new baseline allocation within the defence vote for expanded troop deployments. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed the costs will be financed through emergency funding mechanisms provided for in the fiscal framework.

(Karen Moolman)

The appropriation bill allows the minister to authorise expenditure from the contingency reserve for “unforeseeable and unavoidable” events. Any drawdown must subsequently be formalised through the appropriation process.

The consolidated defence allocation, therefore, remains R59.3bn in 2026/27. The fiscal impact of SANDF deployments will depend on troop numbers, duration, operational allowances and logistics costs, as well as the size of any contingency drawdown.

The commitment to recruit 5,500 new police officers represents the largest recurring personnel obligation among the Sona announcements. Police services are allocated R140.1bn in 2026/27. Compensation constitutes the majority of spending within the vote.

Using an estimated average annual cost of R350,000-R500,000 per officer — inclusive of salary and employer contributions — the recurring compensation cost of 5,500 officers would range at R1.925bn-R2.75bn per year.

This estimate excludes additional costs associated with recruitment and training, including academy intake, uniforms, vehicles, firearms, information systems and potential infrastructure upgrades. These items would fall under goods and services or capital expenditure lines and would increase the total fiscal impact.

Whether the recruitment occurs in full during 2026/27 or is phased over the medium term will determine the immediate pressure on the police vote.

The appointment of 10,000 labour inspectors is the second major personnel commitment. The budget presents labour-related spending within functional classifications. While the department of employment & labour’s baseline is significantly smaller than that of the police, the precise vote allocation must be assessed against the planned recruitment.

At an estimated average annual cost of R300,000-R400,000 per inspector, the recurring compensation cost of 10,000 inspectors would range at R3bn-R4bn a year.

As with police recruitment, this excludes operational and capital costs, including vehicles, inspection equipment, case-management systems, regional office capacity and supervisory staff.

Combined, the recurring compensation cost of the police and labour inspector commitments is estimated at R4.925bn-R6.75bn annually, before additional non-compensation expenditure.

Debt-service costs are projected at R432.4bn in 2026/27. The fiscal framework targets a primary surplus over the medium term to stabilise debt .

Within a R2.58-trillion consolidated expenditure envelope, additional recurring commitments of R4.925bn-R6.75bn a year for police and labour recruitment are material but will need to be funded through reprioritisation, phased implementation or contingency adjustments.