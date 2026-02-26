Two South Africans killed in Ukraine war as recruitment concerns grow

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Emma Ogao, Humphrey Malalo and Nellie Peyton

South Africa and Kenya faced more signs on Thursday of citizens being drawn into the war in Ukraine, as Pretoria reported two South Africans killed on the front lines and a Nairobi court charged a man with trafficking 25 Kenyans to fight for Russia.

Minister of international relations & co-operation Ronald Lamola said two South African citizens had died on the front lines of the conflict.

The two are separate from a group of 17 South Africans who were tricked into fighting for Russia in Ukraine and who have mostly been repatriated, South Africa’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

It did not say when or how the two people died.

Russian authorities have denied illegally recruiting African citizens to fight in Ukraine.

“The government continues to investigate the networks involved in these recruitment efforts to ensure that those who exploit vulnerable citizens face the full might of the law,” the international relations & co-operation department said.

In Nairobi, a court charged Festus Arasa Omwamba, director of a recruiting company, with trafficking the victims to “Russia for the purpose of exploitation by means of deception”, the office of the director of public prosecutions said.

It said in a statement that 22 out of the 25 people were rescued from an apartment complex in Athi River, a town in Machakos County near the capital, last September before they travelled to Russia.

‘Collusion’

Three others who had already gone to Russia allegedly found themselves at the front line of the Russia-Ukraine war, and they later came back with injuries, the prosecutor’s office said, adding that Omwamba had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

More than 1,700 Africans are fighting for Russia in its Ukraine war, Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow was using deception to trick them into fighting.

Kenya’s national intelligence service said in a report last week that recruitment agencies colluded with rogue Kenyan airport staff, immigration and other state officials, staff at the Russian embassy in Nairobi and the Kenyan embassy in Moscow to facilitate the recruits’ travel to fight, putting the number of Kenyans recruited at more than 1,000.

Russia’s embassy in Nairobi denied that Moscow was involved in illegally recruiting Kenyans to fight in Ukraine, though it said foreign citizens could voluntarily join its armed forces.

The court ordered Omwamba to stay in police custody pending a bail hearing, the prosecutor’s office said.

Kenya’s foreign ministry has said 27 Kenyans had been rescued after being stranded in Russia.

Kenyan foreign minister Musalia Mudavadi has said he plans to visit Russia in March for talks on the issue.