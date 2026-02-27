Cyril Ramaphosa shifts Iran navy inquiry to presidency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his reply to the debate on the 2026 Sona at Parliament’s Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved the inquiry into Iranian participation from the defence and military veterans ministry to the presidency.

The manoeuvre, announced by the presidency on Thursday, follows intense international and domestic debate over the inclusion of the navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the exercise. The event brought Chinese, Russian and Iranian warships to South African waters in January as part of a broader Brics-aligned maritime drill.

The exercises have drawn criticism from the US and opposition parties, with Washington condemning Tehran’s participation amid its crackdown on domestic protests and accusing the South African military of defying instructions from its own government.

“The instituting of the panel relates to the failure to heed the instruction by the president that the navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran must no longer participate in the Chinese-led Exercise Will of Peace 2026 that took place in South African waters,” the presidency said.

“The relocation of the inquiry from the ministry of defence and military veterans to the presidency is to ensure an independent and timeous probe. The president is, in terms of section 202(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, the commander-in-chief of the South African National Defence Force.

The panel, chaired by justice BM Ngoepe and assisted by justices K Satchwell, MM Leeuw and Rear-Admiral (JG) PT Duze, is empowered to summon any member of the defence force and/or public service it needs and to request all documents, including classified documents, to fulfil its mandate.

The panel has been given a tight deadline and must report back within one month of its establishment, although this can be extended “on compelling cause shown”.

Due to national security considerations, its work will be confidential and Ramaphosa may, on the recommendation of the panel and the minister, decide to publicise or not to publicise all or any portion of the outcomes of the panel’s investigation.