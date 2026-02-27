Geordin Hill-Lewis pledges renewal, consolidation for DA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis launched his DA leadership campaign before senior party figures and supporters, saying he seeks “a specific mandate” at the party’s federal congress on April 11 to build “a stronger DA” as the basis for building “a stronger South Africa”.

Hill-Lewis announced he will stand for federal leader of the DA, securing public endorsements from basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, alderman JP Smith, MP Ian Cameron, home affairs minister Leon Schreiber and public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson, all of whom attended the launch.

“Stronger DA. That is the mission,” he said.

This follows John Steenhuisen’s decision not to seek re-election.

Acknowledging the outgoing leader, Hill-Lewis said Steenhuisen “steadied us when we were faltering, and he took us to new heights”.

Positioning his candidacy as renewal and consolidation, Hill-Lewis set out four priorities for the next three years: governing well wherever the DA is in office; connecting more deeply with voters who do not currently support the party; playing a firm but effective role in the government of national unity (GNU); and restoring belief in South Africa’s future.

On governance, he said: “No-one must ever be able to say we cannot govern, or that we govern only for a few.”

Turning to the GNU, he described it as “the best chance our country has had in more than two decades to reverse the decline”, but warned the DA must not “drift along quietly inside the GNU”.

He argued cooperation in government must be a “two-way street”, adding a DA that resigns itself to permanent opposition “is weak”.

A central plank of his pitch was the DA’s record in Cape Town, which he presented as evidence of delivery in practice rather than promise. He said the city had created 470,000 new jobs, “more than in all other cities combined”, and positioned this as proof “decline is preventable; that failure is reversible”.

Gwarube formally endorsed Hill-Lewis at the event, saying the DA had evolved from governing locally and provincially to serving in national government.

“We did not enter government for comfort. We entered government to rescue the country,” she said.

Gwarube said Hill-Lewis has “the temperament and the character to lead a party that brings people together based on shared values”, and “one of the things you can’t fake is a genuine love of people”.

Cilliers Brink, former mayor of the City of Tshwane, also spoke at the launch, describing Hill-Lewis as a leader capable of extending the DA’s governance model beyond the Western Cape. He said the work done in Cape Town “must be rolled out to the rest of the country”, and he endorsed Hill-Lewis’s candidacy.

Hill-Lewis said if elected, his leadership would focus on building “a DA that governs well, for everyone, strong in government, principled, courageous and unafraid to draw a line when it matters.”